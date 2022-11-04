A rural Miami County home was heavily damaged by fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 3, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to 14378 W. 367th St. northeast of Fontana at about midnight, and the first fire unit arrived on scene at 12:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news release from Mark Whelan, Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos