A rural Miami County home northeast of Fontana was heavily damaged by fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 3, but no injuries were reported. The fire reportedly started in a vehicle and then spread to a detached garage and eventually the house.
A rural Miami County home was heavily damaged by fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 3, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were dispatched to 14378 W. 367th St. northeast of Fontana at about midnight, and the first fire unit arrived on scene at 12:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news release from Mark Whelan, Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Fontana firefighters received tender support from Louisburg and Osawatomie. Paola also responded with an engine and tender, and Osawatomie responded with an additional engine and brush unit. Louisburg responded with an additional brush unit, and Johnson County Fire District No. 1 responded with a quint and tender, Whelan said.
Three deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene, along with Miami County Emergency Medical Services with an ambulance and battalion chief.
Whelan said the residents were able to safely leave the home along with their dogs, but two cats remain missing.
The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate, but Whelan said there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the fire.
Whelan said the fire started in a vehicle and then spread to a detached garage. High winds then pushed the flames from the garage to the house via the attic and second floor of the residence.
The preliminary damage estimate is about $750,000, and the Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the family, Whelan said.
