PAOLA – A piece of Miami County history was damaged Friday, May 13, when the old Vickers Schoolhouse caught fire southeast of Paola.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the building, which recently was renovated and turned into an Airbnb lodging rental, was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Martin said a lightning strike is a possibility.
“There were some reported strikes in the area around that time,” Martin said.
The fire was reported at 10:33 a.m., and fire crews on the first engine headed to the scene at 10:41 a.m. They arrived at the schoolhouse, which is near the intersection of 319th Street and Victory Road, at 10:47 a.m., according to the fire log.
Martin said smoke was coming out of the structure, but there were no visible external flames, so the firefighters had to go look for it. Martin said the building’s balloon-frame structure made it difficult to control the fire because there are no fire blocks and the flames were funneled to the attic.
“It’s going to go the path of least resistance,” Martin said.
Extreme heat and an understaffed crew also made things difficult, but Martin said he’s grateful for the help he received from multiple agencies, including Osawatomie, Louisburg, Wellsville and Johnson County Fire District No. 1.
There were about 12 Paola firefighters on scene, and Martin said there are usually about 18. A nearby hydrant with strong pressure did help the situation because there was not as much need for tender assistance.
Still, firefighters spent multiple hours battling the fire and didn’t clear the scene until after 2 p.m.
Martin said many of the firefighters went through three bottles of compressed air because of the extreme heat and heavy gear they were wearing.
“It’s like working in a ski suit,” Martin said. “It sucks the life out of you.”
A driver of a fire truck used a nozzle to create a fog mist, which Martin said many of the firefighters stood in like a shower after coming from inside the building.
At times they thought they had the fire extinguished, but Martin said a fan was used to see where flames would shoot out, and then the firefighters would shift their focus to that area.
Martin said it appears the fire started in the kitchen near the floor and then went into the walls and up toward the bell tower.
Photos taken at the scene show extensive damage, but you can still clearly see the sign out front that says “Vickers School: 1869 – 1966” as well as a sign on the structure that says “District 49 1891.”
According to information on the Airbnb website, the schoolhouse is more than 150 years old and served its school district from 1869 to the 1960s. It then became a gathering place for the community.
In 2016, the schoolhouse was completely remodeled with modern features and rented out to visitors, according to the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.