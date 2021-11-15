PAOLA — A Paola home was damaged in a fire Friday, Nov. 12, but no injuries were reported.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said crews were dispatched to 216 Crestview Drive at 12:20 p.m. Friday in response to report of a house on fire. Martin said the home was for sale but it was unoccupied at the time as the homeowner was waiting outside in her car for a showing. She was alerted to the fire by a neighbor who saw smoke and came over.
Martin said Paola fire crews took an aggressive approach to combating the fire and had it extinguished by 12:49 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage, though, to the bedroom and hallway area, including burning a hole in the bedroom floor.
Smoke also caused damage throughout the house, which was not habitable afterward, Martin said.
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause, but Martin said the exact cause is still undetermined. Possible causes include candles and a power strip that was found in a bedroom, where the fire originated.
A total of 17 Paola firefighters were at the scene, and Martin said he was proud of his crews.
“It was a good stop,” he said.
