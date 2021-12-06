PAOLA – A Paola home was damaged by a fire that started on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 5, but no injuries were reported.
Members of the Paola Fire Department were dispatched to 8 Tower St. at 5:04 p.m. Sunday. There were no occupants inside when firefighters began to fight the fire, according to the fire log.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the fire appears to have been electrical in origin, and crews had to utilize a crawl space to access it under the floor.
Crews had it under control by 5:32 p.m., and the fire was out at 6:11 p.m., according to the log.
“It was a good response and a good quick stop,” Martin said.
Martin said there were no injuries, and two occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.