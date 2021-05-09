PAOLA – A new tanker fire truck and a new ambulance glinted in the mid-day sun while parked on South Pearl Street near the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Miami County commissioners took a 15-minute break after concluding the business portion of a mid-April meeting to look at the two new pieces of equipment.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts invited the public in attendance at the meeting to join them, and a couple of people took him up on the offer.
Commissioners liked what they saw but didn’t ask for any test drives.
Commissioner George Pretz, who represents Osawatomie and the surrounding area, climbed behind the wheel of the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department’s new 3,000-gallon tanker/tender to check out the cab.
Commissioners heard about the various components of the new tanker/tender, which cost about $257,000 and is a Class A pumper that provides additional Insurance Services Office (ISO) benefit, Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said. The ISO scores fire departments on how they are doing against its organization's standards to help determine property insurance costs.
“This unit will provide significantly more water on initial response and reduced tanker shuttles,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page.
The new Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance is a Braun Chief XL on a 2021 Ford E-450 chassis, Miami County EMS Chief David Ediger said.
The county used CARES Act federal funding to purchase the ambulance for transport of COVID-19 cases and other patients.
The delivered price was $249,760, which includes the Stryker PowerLoad system, Ediger said.
The powered ambulance cot utilizes a hydraulic system effectively raising and lowering a cot to reduce the potential for back injuries for EMS workers loading and unloading cots. The cot is rated at 700 pounds. Commissioners were told it has already handled an approximately 600-pound patient with no difficulty.
The ambulance is also equipped with an ultraviolet light system that rapidly disinfects the ambulance after the transport of a known or suspected COVID-19 patient.
The Fontana Fire Department has received a new engine with a 1,000 gallon tank and a small foam tank, Whelan said. The pumper truck, which cost a little over $300,000, also carries extrication tools.
The truck, also viewed by commissioners after their meeting one week later, replaces a 22-year-old truck that was in need of engine and other repairs.
Funding for the pumper truck and the tanker/tender was available in the current budget.
