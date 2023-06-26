stock_fire_02
Metro Creative

A fire destroyed a barn west of Paola on Thursday, June 22, but no injuries were reported.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call at 11:36 a.m. June 22 reporting a barn fire at 28256 Pressonville Road, according to a news release from Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

