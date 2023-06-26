A fire destroyed a barn west of Paola on Thursday, June 22, but no injuries were reported.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call at 11:36 a.m. June 22 reporting a barn fire at 28256 Pressonville Road, according to a news release from Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan.
Members of the Wellsville Fire Department responded to the scene, along with tender aid from Fire District No. 1 stations in Paola, Osawatomie and Cutler Township in Franklin County, according to the release.
Black heavy smoke was visible from several miles away, and Wellsville firefighters requested additional engines from Paola along with tenders from Johnson County Fire District No. 1 and Pottawatomie Township in Franklin County, according to the release.
Sheriff’s office deputies arrived at 11:46 a.m. and discovered a fully involved barn with exposed propane and diesel tanks. Tenders from Osawatomie and Paola, along with a Paola engine, arrived at noon, followed by the first unit from Wellsville at 12:08 p.m., according to the release.
Whelan said the barn began collapsing shortly after the first deputy arrived on scene. Tires stored outside the building along with a debris pile also caught fire due to radiant heat.
The closest fire hydrants were at K-68 east of Crescent Hill Road at the water tower along with a hydrant at K-33 and K-68 in Franklin County, according to the release.
The fire was under control at 1:16 p.m., and units remained on scene until 1:50 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the cause was undetermined, according to the release.
Whelan said the fire damaged the resident’s shop and a nearby 1960s Corvette, along with a 2006 motor home. The damage estimate is about $200,000, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.