PAOLA – A fire destroyed a garage in Paola on Wednesday, April 12, but no injuries were reported.
Paola firefighters were dispatched to 107 W. Chippewa St. at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, but by the time they arrived on scene, the garage structure was already fully engulfed in flames.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said strong wind created issues for the responding firefighters because it was blowing the fire toward a nearby home and igniting some debris and vehicles between the garage and home.
This forced the firefighters to position themselves in the middle of smoke and near zero visibility in an effort to save the home rather than attack the fire from the clear alley side, which would have been easier, Martin said.
Because of the potential danger to nearby homes, Martin said additional engine crews were requested from the Louisburg and Osawatomie fire departments to help keep the fire contained to the garage area.
The fire was under control at 11:15 a.m., according to a fire report released by Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin.
There were 17 Paola firefighters on scene, as well as four Louisburg firefighters and three Osawatomie firefighters, according to the report.
Martin said the cause appears to be an old stove in the garage, where the occupant was burning some cardboard. The stove reportedly had a defective flu pipe.
The garage was a total loss, but Martin said there was only minimal damage to the nearby home thanks to the work of the firefighters.
Total property loss estimate is $130,000, including the loss of two vehicles, two motorcycles and a trailer. Another vehicle and skid steer were also damaged, according to a fire department report.
