PAOLA – A fire destroyed a garage in Paola on Wednesday, April 12, but no injuries were reported.

Paola firefighters were dispatched to 107 W. Chippewa St. at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, but by the time they arrived on scene, the garage structure was already fully engulfed in flames.

