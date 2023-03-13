BEAGLE — An early morning blaze decimated a landmark structure in Beagle on Saturday, March 11.
The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire in Beagle at 4:14 a.m. Saturday and found a circa 1880s building fully engulfed in flames.
Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love said firefighters set up a defensive position and were able to save a garage on the property.
The building has been a grocery store with a residence in the back, as well as a gas station. It currently housed an antique and second-hand store, according to a post on the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Firefighters from the Fontana Fire Department, Linn County Fire Department and Pottawatomie Township Fire Department also battled the blaze.
There were no occupants in the building, and no firefighters were injured battling the fire, Love said.
“The cause of the fire was undetermined,” he said.
The four departments had fire apparatus at the blaze.
Love said Fontana brought a tanker and a pumper, and Linn County and Pottawatomie Township each provided a tanker. The Osawatomie Fire Department had the chief’s truck, a tanker and a pumper at the scene.
Firefighters were on the scene for about seven hours, Love said.
A damage estimate has not been determined, he said.
The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department is currently battling fires shorthanded. The chief said the department is down about five firefighters at present.
Love asked that anyone interested in serving as a firefighter is encouraged to contact the department. The station’s phone number is (913) 755-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.