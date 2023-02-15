230222_mr_fire_01

An early morning fire Wednesday, Feb. 15, destroyed a rural Miami County home west of Paola.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

A fire destroyed a home west of Paola in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15, but there were no major injuries reported.

Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the call came in at 5:06 a.m., and by the time fire firefighters arrived at the rural Miami County home located at 30585 Osawatomie Road about 20 minutes later, it was completely engulfed in flames.

