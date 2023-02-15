A fire destroyed a home west of Paola in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15, but there were no major injuries reported.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the call came in at 5:06 a.m., and by the time fire firefighters arrived at the rural Miami County home located at 30585 Osawatomie Road about 20 minutes later, it was completely engulfed in flames.
Martin said the firefighters took a defensive approach because they learned that all four occupants of the home had already safely evacuated. One occupant reported a minor abrasion but did not require medical transport. No other injuries were reported, Martin said.
A total of 13 Paola firefighters battled the blaze with the assistance of fire engines sent from the Osawatomie Fire Department and Johnson County Fire District No. 1, as well as tender aid from Osawatomie, Louisburg and Wellsville fire departments, Martin said.
Members of the Overland Park Fire Department helped cover the Paola area while local firefighters were busy fighting the fire.
The timing of the early morning fire made it a difficult one for the Paola firefighters to respond to, as Martin said many of them are career firefighters scheduled to work at other departments, and shift changes can create staffing issues between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m.
Also, Martin said Paola’s water tender got stuck by a train at the Peoria Street crossing on the way to the fire.
It took the firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control. Martin said the fire appears to have originated up high in the garage area, and it could have been related to electrical space heaters or stove piping. The exact cause could not be determined.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.
Martin said the home was a total loss, and Red Cross was on the scene to assist the occupants.
