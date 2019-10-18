OSAWATOMIE – No one was injured when a home was destroyed by fire Thursday, Oct. 17, south of Osawatomie.
The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:11 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 379th Street.
Fire Chief Brian Love said an adult male and an adult female were in the house when the fire started, and they were able to safely exit the home. The structure was a total loss, the department reported.
The occupants’ names were not being released Friday morning, but Love confirmed they were living in the residence. The fire remains under investigation.
The department reported the Paola Fire Department, Fontana Fire Department, Linn County Fire Department, and the Pottawatomie Township Fire Department provided additional water to battle the fire.
Personnel with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the fire.
