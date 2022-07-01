OSAWATOMIE – A truck fire destroyed the vehicle that was parked in a driveway and damaged an Osawatomie home Friday, July 1.
Osawatomie firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Oscar Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighter Brett Henderson was the officer in charge at the scene.
Henderson said the truck was fully engulfed in flames upon his arrival, and he and his men got to work putting out the fire and trying to keep it from spreading to the home.
At one point, firefighters also were dealing with burning gas that had pooled underneath the vehicle, Henderson said.
An engine and crew from the Paola Fire Department was also called in to assist if needed, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services was on hand to help firefighters who might be struggling in the heat, Henderson said.
The fire did eventually impact the house, as Henderson said some vinyl siding was melted and some fascia caught on fire under the gutter. There also was some smoke damage and charred insulation in the attic.
During the fire, an electric crew pulled the meter on the house, and the mother of the truck owner who was inside was evacuated out a back door by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, Henderson said.
The truck owner reportedly initially came out of the house to find the truck on fire. The cause is not known, and Henderson said the fire is under investigation.
The truck was a 2022 aluminum body Ford F-150 with only 500 miles on it, Henderson said.
Some neighbors reported hearing popping noises before and during the fire, and Henderson said firefighters learned there was ammunition in the vehicle. Firefighters took proper precautions though, and Henderson said there were no injuries.
The vehicle was a total loss, but Henderson said the home was deemed safe for utilities to be reinstalled.
The fire was contained within about 25 minutes, but Henderson said firefighters remained on scene to work to ventilate the house and minimize smoke damage.
