OSAWATOMIE – A fire in a four-unit apartment complex has left four Osawatomie residents without a home, but no one was injured in the blaze on the evening of Sunday, March 7.
Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love said one of his firefighters actually lives across the street from the apartments at 1135 Chestnut Avenue and called in the fire at 6:36 p.m.
By the time the firefighter reached the scene, the female occupant of the unit where the fire started was already safely out on the curb with her cat. The three occupants of the other three attached units also escaped safely before firefighters arrived, Love said.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw the unit was fully engulfed, and Love said they took an offensive approach to the fire, gaining entry and extinguishing the flames within 25 to 30 minutes.
Despite their efforts, much of the unit where the fire originated was destroyed. Because the units share a common attic, Love said smoke and water damage also caused the other three attached units to be inhabitable.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and the displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross.
Love said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.
