OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie firefighters were able to contain a vehicle fire in a garage at 611 ½ Parker Ave. and prevent the flames from spreading to an adjacent warehouse.
The Osawatomie Fire Department responded to the call at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, June 3, where a car and garage were fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and deployed an elevated stream of water from a ladder truck set up in the nearby Casey’s General Store parking lot at 400 Sixth St. to suppress and cool the roof line and adjoining wall of the warehouse north of the burning garage, according to the fire report.
Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love said there were no injuries from the fire but the tenant was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to an area hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
The report indicated the fire originated in the vehicle.
The vehicle and garage were a total loss. The warehouse north of the garage sustained smoke damage throughout, minimal water damage to storage items on the adjoining wall, and no fire damage, according to the report.
The fire department cleared the scene about 1 a.m.
