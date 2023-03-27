OSAWATOMIE — Pet owners might be surprised to know some fire departments still rescue cats from trees.
Jade Cripe is one pet owner who is thankful the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department still provides that service. So is her cat Guinevere.
Members of the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department use a ladder truck to rescue a cat from a tree in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue on March 16 in Osawatomie.
“I was very pleasantly surprised they were willing to help,” Cripe said. “You see the movies where the fire department is called to save a cat in the tree, but you don’t think something crazy like that would ever happen to you until it does.”
The fire department received a call from dispatch at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, that a cat was stuck in a tree in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue.
“It was really cold that night, and I had exhausted all other options of trying to get her down,” Cripe said. “One of the firefighters, Bryce Ackerson, whom I’m friends with, actually called me laughing and asked me if I was serious. And I was like, ‘Unfortunately, yes — probably not the emergency call you thought you’d get tonight.’”
Firefighters soon arrived in a ladder truck and braved the bitter cold to successfully rescue Guinevere on that blustery evening.
“They came out there and saved her for me — no questions asked — and I will forever be thankful for that,” Cripe said.
Fire Chief Brian Love said some departments no longer rescue cats from trees, but he and his volunteer firefighters are happy to do it — even if it makes them look “old school.”
“It’s important we provide community service — no matter what it is,” Love said. “That’s what we do.”
Beside the satisfaction of helping their neighbors, this rescue provided another benefit for firefighters.
“It gave us an opportunity to practice critical positioning on the ladder,” Love said, which is not as easy as some might think it looks. “This time it was a cat in a tree, but next time it might be performing a rescue from the second-story window of a house on fire.”
Cripe said Osawatomie is a small but tight community.
“I’m happy to be a part of it,” Cripe said. “And now so is my cat Guin.”
