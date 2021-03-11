A burn ban that had been in place for unincorporated areas of Miami County since last Sunday has been lifted, county officials said Thursday, March 11.
But the scars from dozens of grass fires in early March before the ban went into place March 7 are still visible across the county.
Though the ban has been lifted, a burn permit is still required in unincorporated Miami County, said Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Whelan said after a permit is issued, the permit holder is required to call Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, (913) 294-4444, option 4, as well as notify the fire station with jurisdiction over the area where the burn is to take place before beginning.
For more information on burn permits, visit https://www.miamicountyks.org/607/Open-Burning
Firefighters from Miami County fire stations responded to more than 90 fire calls from March 1 to March 10 – primarily grass fires between March 1 and March 6 before the burn ban went into effect March 7, Whelan said.
“Several burns that were out of control had no permits and residents didn't call in,” Whelan said. “Also, several were caused by discarded cigarettes and such.”
Thirty-four of the fire calls occurred in the Louisburg Fire Department’s jurisdiction.
It was a long stretch for Louisburg firefighters, with some on standby at the scene of a 14-hour standoff between law enforcement officers and an armed man barricaded in a Louisburg home. The standoff began about 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 8, and ended about 3 a.m. Tuesday, March 9. Firefighters also had to assist with cleanup operations at the scene after the standoff was peacefully resolved and the man was taken into custody.
Though the burn ban has been lifted for the city of Louisburg and the surrounding Miami County First District No. 1 area, Louisburg Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse reminds residents inside the city limits that open burning is only allowed on Fridays and Saturdays.
Rittinghouse asks Louisburg residents to call Miami County Sheriff's Dispatch at (913) 294-4444, option 4, before burning, according to a city news release. He said this allows emergency officials to track fires and greatly reduces the number of false calls.
Residents who live in Fire District No. 1 under the Louisburg department’s jurisdiction are asked to complete a burn permit, which can be found on the city of Louisburg’s website, www.louisburgkansas.gov, and email it to Chief Rittinghouse. His email address is on the form. The form can also be picked up and/or dropped off at Louisburg City Hall.
Rittinghouse reminds residents of First District No. 1 that a burn permit requires them to call the Miami County Sheriff's dispatch before conducting an open burn.
During this rash of calls, firefighters with the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department also responded to a blaze in a four-unit apartment complex that left four Osawatomie residents without a home on the evening of Sunday, March 7. No one was injured in the fire.
At the County Commission meeting Wednesday, March 10, Whelan provided commissioners with a breakdown of the calls by department:
Louisburg, 34;
Osawatomie, 26;
Paola, 25;
Fontana, 6;
Wellsville, 9;
Linn Valley, 6.
In a follow-up email, Whelan said numbers listed for fire departments in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg include calls in their rural jurisdictions as well as inside their city limits.
Johnson County Fire District No. 2 responded to 18 calls in Miami County during the March 1-10 stretch.
Reports were still being compiled so Whelan did not have an estimate of how many acres burned in the grass fires.
Whelan said one outbuilding was destroyed and there were multiple close calls with houses and barns during the grass fires. He praised the work of firefighters for their quick reaction and hard work which prevented property from being destroyed – as well as sheriff’s personnel helping rescue a horse.
“One horse was evacuated from a pasture and walked to safety by a Miami County deputy,” Whelan said.
