PAOLA - By the time Paola firefighters Mark Farmer, Colby Stanchfield and John Kennedy arrived at the scene of a fire at 403 W. Piankishaw St. shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, dense black smoke was billowing out of the four-unit housing structure.
Two Paola police officers and a neighbor were tending to a woman who had just leapt to safety from the second floor, breaking her leg in the process.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the officers and neighbor tried to reach the woman with a ladder, but she ultimately made the decision to jump.
That’s when the Paola firefighters learned that two more residents were believed to be trapped inside.
Farmer made a quick call for mutual aid from the Osawatomie and Louisburg fire departments, and then the three firefighters entered the structure in full protective gear, including masks and oxygen, to search for the trapped residents.
“Visibility was zero,” Farmer said. “There was smoke from floor to ceiling.”
A few minutes into the search process, the firefighters received a radio call that all of the building’s occupants had been accounted for, so they transitioned from rescue mode into firefighting mode, Farmer said.
In the process, they also found and rescued several pets, including multiple cats and some gerbils.
Martin said the initial dispatch call came in at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, but the caller was only able to give limited information because they had to leave the structure. The first truck arrived on scene at 9:09 a.m., and the fire was marked under control at 9:30 a.m. and out at 10:30 a.m., according to the log.
The only reported injuries were the resident who broke her leg, and another resident and police officer, both of who were treated for smoke inhalation.
Martin said the entire structure is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage, but the heaviest impact was in the attached first-floor unit, which appeared to be where the fire originated. Martin said the exact cause of the fire is not yet known.
April Timmons said she lives in the first-floor unit with John Richey and her son, Roger Jones. April said she and John were at work at Medicalodges Paola at the time of the fire, and Roger was awakened by the sound of the smoke detector.
“It saved his life,” April said. “He’s a deep sleeper.”
April said her son did not realize that she and John were at work, so he initially tried to get to their bedroom. But the smoke was too intense, and he had to leave the structure. April said that’s why she believes there was confusion about who was inside when firefighters arrived. Roger successfully escaped but was treated for smoke inhalation.
Two occupants of another unit also were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to successfully exit the building, according to the fire report.
April said it appears the fire started in her bedroom, and all she can think of is it must have been some sort of electrical issue, even though they don’t remember anything being turned on.
As a result of the fire, all eight people who occupied the four units are now being forced to scramble to find living arrangements and basic necessities.
April said her family did not have renter’s insurance, and they were not able to salvage anything after the fire.
“We lost everything,” she said. “We just had the clothes on our back.”
Thanks to the American Red Cross, April and her family currently are set up at Paola Inn and Suites, but she said that’s just a week-long arrangement.
As a breast cancer survivor, April said she is used to battling tough situations, and she realizes she and her family are not on their own. On Thursday, just one day after the fire, April said she’s already received some help from multiple people.
A neighbor’s church immediately donated $200 for clothes and toiletries, and April’s friend, Laura Jean of Lawrence, started collecting donations on a Facebook page. Her cousin, Tiffany Bellamy, also created a GoFundMe page.
April is also trying to focus on the big picture, because as dire as the situation may seem, she’s also thankful that none of the occupants lost their lives in the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.