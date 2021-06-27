LOUISBURG – While fireworks will headline Freedom Fest 2021 at Lewis-Young Park in Louisburg on Independence Day, festival-goers will also be treated to music, games, food trucks and giveaways.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the park. Food truck sales begin at 6:30 p.m.
Opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. with the national anthem and color guard. The anthem will be performed by Bella Feikert, Louisburg High School junior and select choir member, while Louisburg American Legion members will provide the color guard.
Middle Creek Opry band will provide music, which starts right after the national anthem and will continue until dusk.
The fireworks show, produced by the Louisburg Fire Department, will start around 9:30 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken by local Boy Scouts at the park entrance to help defray the cost of the fireworks.
Four food trucks will be on hand for the event: The BBQ Shack, Papa Scott’s Street Eats and Louisburg Barbeque & Brews will offer full menus, and the Funnel Cake Truck will provide sweet treats.
Several area organizations and businesses will have booths set up with either handouts or games for the kids including Faith Chapel Church, Journey Church, Peoples Telecommunications and The Porch Church.
The Louisburg Lions Club will sponsor the annual bike giveaway so kids need to be sure to sign up for the drawing. The club will give away 20-inch and 26-inch girls and boys gently used bikes, organizers said.
Lions Club members also plan to hand out free watermelon and have water and pop available for purchase.
The Louisburg American Legion will bring its kiddie train for free rides for the kids. Three inflatables will be set up for the kids to enjoy. Cost is $1 per ticket, seven tickets for $5 or an unlimited-play wristband for $10.
IronHorse Dental is providing free water for festival-goers. Residents can also take advance of the new recycled-tire picnic tables located near the park’s concession stand, organizers said.
Festival-goers will need to bring their lawn chairs or blankets. Frisbees and cornhole will be set up for people to use.
Many businesses, organizations and individuals have donated door prizes. Drawings for the prizes will happen throughout the evening. You must be present to win.
Some of the prizes include a signed Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs football, cash prizes from Rutlader Cowboy Church, gift certificates from Miss B’s Café, Misty’s Kitchen and Timbercreek BBQ, a lawn chair and BBQ set from Peoples Telecommunications, gift certificate from Louisburg Cider Mill, a gift basket from Rutlader Outpost RV Park, oil changes from Louisburg Ford and a kids basketball goal and adult Miller Lite bat from Price Chopper. More prizes are coming in daily. Look for the registration table at the event to get your name in the prize drawings including the kids’ bikes.
Several area businesses and individuals have provided financial assistance to Freedom Fest including Bucyrus Equipment, Dengel & Son Mortuary, Edward Jones – Craig Holtzen, First National Bank, First Option Bank, Gerken Rent-All, IronHorse Dental, Lancaster Brothers Heating & Cooling, Landmark Bank, Louisburg Family Dental, Louisburg Lions Club, Vohs Pharmacy and White’s Automotive. Waste Management provides trash receptacles for the event and Romans Outdoor Power provides a UTV for use at Freedom Fest.
If the event is rained out, the fireworks show will be moved to Saturday, July 10, but no other activities will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.