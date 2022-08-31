Proposed broadband expansions in Miami County accounted for nine of the 118 grant applications the state received for the second phase of its capital projects grant fund for broadband infrastructure expansion statewide.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced in mid-July that more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses are set to receive high-speed internet access for the first time thanks to an $83.5 million grant program through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development.
A priority of the program is to support broadband expansion to facilitate work, education, and healthcare in areas that lack access to internet speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Economic Development Director Janet McRae said in a recent County Commission study session and on the department’s Facebook page that public comments are an important part of the selection process. She said the nine broadband expansion proposals for Miami County would benefit from public support and urged county residents to participate.
The public comment period expires at midnight Friday, Sept. 9. Go to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s website at kansascommerce.gov and click on the broadband tab to access the public comments page. The page also provides residents with a look at the grant applications and maps of the proposed coverage areas.
Four communication companies that provide broadband service — Brightspeed, Charter Communications, Comcast and Peoples Telecommunications LLC — account for the nine Miami County grant proposals.
The four companies said they were targeting areas that either have no broadband service or are underserved in the county. Each company’s grant proposal talks about the ability to reach speeds of one gigabit download by one gigabit upload.
One gigabit is the equivalent of loading 1,000 megabits per second, which is 100 times faster than the average internet speed in the United States, according to windstream.com.
Here is a brief summary of each proposed grant project for Miami County:
Brightspeed proposal No. 1
Brightspeed plans to build 20 fiber miles to pass approximately 2,205 locations in the city of Osawatomie and surrounding rural area that currently lack reliable broadband access.
The project will connect approximately 2,106 residences, 97 businesses, and two community institutions across the proposed areas, according to the grant application.
Brightspeed proposal No. 2
Brightspeed plans to build 14 fiber miles to pass approximately 1,027 locations in Spring Hill and the surrounding area that currently lack reliable broadband access. The project would connect approximately 999 residences, 28 businesses and community institutions across the proposed area
In both grant proposals, Brightspeed said it intends to upgrade existing central office locations to facilitate high-speed broadband.
Charter Communications proposal No. 1
The project is located in unincorporated north-central Miami County surrounding the unincorporated community of Hillsdale. The project proposes to serve 449 households and nine businesses.
Charter operates as Spectrum Internet and is reported to be the second largest broadband provider in the United States, according to the grant application. The company reports that in 2021 it invested $29 million in its technology and network in Kansas and reached an additional 5,000 homes and businesses.
Charter Communications proposal No. 2
The project is located in unincorporated northeast Miami County, including the unincorporated communities of Bucyrus and Wea. The project would serve 481 households and 10 businesses.
Charter Communications proposal No. 3
The project is located in unincorporated northeast Miami County, northwest of Louisburg, but includes a few passings in the city of Louisburg. The project intends to serve 495 households and 14 businesses.
Charter Communications proposal No. 4
The project is located in unincorporated central Miami County, between Paola and Louisburg. The project proposes to serve 483 households and 10 businesses.
Charter Communications proposal No. 5.
The project is located in unincorporated eastern Miami County, south of Louisburg. The project proposes to serve 499 households and six businesses.
Comcast proposal
The proposed project would extend the Comcast network from Spring Hill and build fiber to the unincorporated communities of Antioch, Hillsdale and Wagstaff, as well as Marysville and Ten Mile townships.
The proposed project is a 135-mile fiber build to serve 1,062 unserved passings: 835 households, 196 farms, 26 businesses and five community institutions, including the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, according to the grant application.
Peoples proposal
Peoples Telecommuni-cations LLC said it will seek $1,235,898.79 under the Kansas Office of Broadband Development’s Capital Project Fund to expand high-speed broadband availability and reliability to 200 households and in-home businesses from Louisburg to La Cygne, which would include a portion of the city of Louisburg and rural Miami County.
The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is urging internet service providers, the public and other interested stakeholders to express either support or specific concerns for the proposed grant projects. The comments will help support which projects represent the best possible investments for Kansas’ broadband infrastructure, according to state broadband officials.
The new grant program results from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s approval of Kansas’ Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) broadband infrastructure plan. The federal CPF program is a $10 billion initiative available to states, territories and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund capital projects, according to the governor’s office.
“By connecting 21,000 more Kansas homes to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” Gov. Kelly said. “No one in our state should be without the means to connect to the world, and this new grant program will help ensure that it happens.”
