Four telecommunications companies serving Miami County accounted for nine of the 118 grant applications received from providers across the state that are seeking grant money to expand broadband service in Kansas.

Proposed broadband expansions in Miami County accounted for nine of the 118 grant applications the state received for the second phase of its capital projects grant fund for broadband infrastructure expansion statewide.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced in mid-July that more than 21,000 Kansas homes and businesses are set to receive high-speed internet access for the first time thanks to an $83.5 million grant program through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development.

