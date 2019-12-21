OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has issued $400,000 in general obligation temporary notes at 2.56 percent interest to pay for emergency repairs to the city’s main sewer line.
The notes were sold to First Option Bank, located at 601 Main St. in Osawatomie.
The notes, which go into effect Dec. 31, 2019, and mature on Jan. 1, 2021, will cover the cost of repairing the sewer line after it ruptured under the Marais des Cygnes River in mid-October.
The trouble spot was isolated quickly and the repairs have already been made by a company contracted to do the work, city officials said. The break did not affect the city’s drinking water supply, and a temporary sewer line was put in place above the river until the repairs could be made in early November.
The break not only occurred under the river but right in the middle – making repairs challenging and expensive, interim City Manager Mike Smith previously said. The initial cost estimate for the project was $350,000.
The temporary notes will cover the cost of the repairs made by Cutting Edge Trucking, Inc. of Louisburg which submitted a $297,108 invoice for the repairs, as well as any other costs associated with the project.
The ruptured line necessitated a Cutting Edge crew boring under the river to repair the break. The lion’s share of the company’s invoice, $222,875, covered that task. The majority of the remaining costs were for labor and materials.
At the Nov. 14 City Council meeting, financial advisor David Arteberry, with Stifel Financial Group in Kansas City, Mo., recommended the city issue temporary notes to cover the repairs, rather than spending down the city’s cash reserves.
Arteberry said once the temporary notes have matured, the city could pay them off with available funds or issue long-term general obligation bonds to cover the expense.
First Option Bank has purchased city debt before, Arteberry told council members in November.
“They have been a very good purchaser of the city’s debt in the past,” Arteberry said.
Smith said the temporary notes can be paid back before the mature date, if the council so chooses.
