First Option Bank of Paola

First Option Bank has facilitated the giving of more than $1.4 million this year through various scholarships and charitable foundations managed by the bank.

One of the largest foundations is the Louis & Dolpha Baehr Foundation. The Baehr Foundation Charitable Trust was founded in 1967 by Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Baehr, longtime residents of Paola. After coming to Paola in the early 1900s, they spent the balance of their lives working toward the growth and well-being of the Paola community.

