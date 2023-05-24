First Option Bank has facilitated the giving of more than $1.4 million this year through various scholarships and charitable foundations managed by the bank.
One of the largest foundations is the Louis & Dolpha Baehr Foundation. The Baehr Foundation Charitable Trust was founded in 1967 by Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Baehr, longtime residents of Paola. After coming to Paola in the early 1900s, they spent the balance of their lives working toward the growth and well-being of the Paola community.
Other foundations/scholarships managed by First Option Financial Services include: the Roman Foundation, Dean & Cleta Smith Foundation, Carl Gump Foundation, C Lyman and Ingrid Smith Foundation, June Everhart Foundation, Velma Kelly Foundation, Brand Wagner Scholarship, McFadden Scholarship, Hilda Hornberger Scholarship, John DeVore Charitable Trust, Rutlader Charitable Foundation Trust, Allen and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation and the Rail Heritage Trust.
The total amount of funds granted in 2023 is $1,488,437.95. The breakdown per community is:
PAOLA
Panther Robotics, $5,000; Panther Boxing Club, $1,102.38; Paola Recreation, $5,959.95; USD 368, $3,000; USD 368 Endowment, $9,248; Paola Community Center, $26,000; City of Paola, $22,880; Holy Trinity, $10,000; Lakemary Center, $234,350; My Father’s House, $115,948; PACA, $7,500; Lighthouse Church, $18,131; Morning Out for Mothers, $400; Miami County Community Foundation, $100,000.
OSAWATOMIE
City of Osawatomie, $20,000; Osawatomie Museum Foundation, $12,600; Osawatomie Elks, $45,000; Osawatomie Public Library, $7,900.01; USD 367, $63,500.
LOUISBURG
Louisburg Police, $109,130; Louisburg Recreation, $3,719; City of Louisburg, $15,000; Louisburg Ministerial Alliance, $10,200.
SPRING HILL
Spring Hill Life Spring Church, $4,000; Spring Hill School District, $1,675; Spring Hill Education Foundation.
MIAMI COUNTY
Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri, $2,500; Miami County 4-H, $3,000; Bull Creek Wranglers, $1,950; University of Kansas Endowment, $5,000; Miami County Sheriff’s Office, $11,750; Miami County Cancer Foundation, $20,000; Olathe/Miami County Medical Center, $60,000.
LA CYGNE
Friends of the Library La Cygne, $14,500; Prairie View Educational Foundation, $11,575; Wildwood, $10,000.
OTHER
Midway Baseball & Softball Booster Club, $10,000.
RAIL HERITAGE TRUST
Rail preservation, $250,000.
JOHN DEVORE FOUNDATION
Benefiting Miami County veterans and their families, $47,869.61.
BRAND WAGNER SCHOLARSHIP
For Osawatomie and Prairie View graduating seniors, $40,000.
MCFADDEN SCHOLARSHIP
For Allen County graduating seniors, $60,000.
HORNBERGER SCHOLARSHIP
Miami County residents pursuing nursing-related degree, $11,050.
BLOCK FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP
For Paola, Osawatomie and Prairie View graduating seniors, $71,000.
