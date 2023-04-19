PAOLA — The historic First Presbyterian Church building in Paola is for sale, as the congregation membership has dwindled to about 10, church officials said.
The church, located at 110 E. Peoria St. across from the Paola Free Library, is listed for $750,000. It’s advertised as being 30,157 square feet with 30 parking spaces, as well as a zoning of NC R-1, which allows for a broad range of uses.
Cherise Sedlock of Evergreen Real Estate Services is handling the sale, and she said an open house is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Sedlock said she has handled the sale of multiple churches before, and she has already received an above average level of inquiries about the Paola church.
“Anyone can come to the open house, and qualified buyers can get in prior to that,” Sedlock said. “It’s a beautiful church.”
Several community members have fond memories of the church, including church board member David McIntire, who married his wife Suzan in the church in 1969.
“I’ve been going for 75 years,” McIntire said. “Both kids were baptized there.”
McIntire said the plan is for the existing congregation to continue meeting at the church through Dec. 31 if possible, but after that, he’s not sure where they will go.
They could end up meeting at a smaller location, or they could join the congregations of Osawatomie First United Presbyterian Church or Miami Presbyterian Church. All three churches have already been sharing the services of the Rev. Paul Davidson.
The sale will also displace some other tenants inside the church. McIntire said the church’s thrift shop and the Paola Association for Church Action (PACA) food pantry will have to relocate or be dissolved. He added that the Paola Head Start program also previously occupied office space at the church, but those offices have been vacant for several months while the program has dealt with staffing issues.
The origins of First Presbyterian Church in Paola date back to 1867, when a group of Presbyterians coping with the aftermath of the Civil War established a church in Paola. That was 35 years after Presbyterian missionaries from Pennsylvania established the Wea Mission site east of Paola, according to the church’s website.
The current sanctuary was dedicated in 1905, and the most recent addition was added in 2001, according to the site.
Congregation numbers at the church have been declining ever since a large portion of the membership decided in 2008 to separate from First Presbyterian Church, a member of Presbyterian Church (USA), because they wanted to join the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Those that left formed Lighthouse Church in Paola, which is led by the Rev. Kirk Johnston.
