230419_mr_church_sale_01

The historic First Presbyterian Church building in Paola is for sale, and an open house is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — The historic First Presbyterian Church building in Paola is for sale, as the congregation membership has dwindled to about 10, church officials said.

The church, located at 110 E. Peoria St. across from the Paola Free Library, is listed for $750,000. It’s advertised as being 30,157 square feet with 30 parking spaces, as well as a zoning of NC R-1, which allows for a broad range of uses.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.