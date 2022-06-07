PAOLA — For 25 years, kids and cops have been having a blast at a summer fishing tournament at Lake Miola, but this year’s event was extra special.
The 25th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office took place Saturday, June 4, and it was dedicated to the memory of Gavin Kaiser. Shortly after participating in last year’s tournament, Gavin died at the age of 8 in an accident.
Gavin’s family participated this year, won trophies and were presented with a banner signed by the other participants.
Perfect morning weather attracted a large number of anglers young and old to the fishing tournament. There were 108 two-member teams, which is an increase from last year’s 80 teams.
Trophies were awarded in a variety of categories, and prizes donated by sponsors included toys, bikes and more.
