PAOLA — Five Paola police officers who recently were promoted were recognized during the April 12 meeting of the Paola City Council.
Lieutenant Ryan Rayzor, Lieutenant Marc Miller, Sergeant Andrew Gonzalez, Sergeant Michael Bliss and Captain Chad Corbin were all honored during the meeting, which took place at the Paola Justice Center in front of a full house of friends and family members. Retired Police Chief Don Poore also was in attendance.
Police Chief Eric Jenkins said some of the promotions are recent while others date back to January. He said they are a result of him recently being promoted to police chief, along with the recent retirement of Capt. Kevin Colwell, who served for 33 years.
“I truly believe that all five of these individuals represent the best of our community,” Jenkins said.
The following is a breakdown of the promotions.
Sergeant Andrew Gonzalez
Gonzalez was the most recent promotion, beginning his new assignment two days before the council meeting. He started with the Paola Police Department in 2020 and was officer of the year that year. He previously served as a reserve deputy for Coffey County and as a deputy jailer at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergeant Michael Bliss
Bliss joined the Paola Police Department in 2016. He has served as the department’s baton and handcuffing instructor, as well as major accident investigator. In 2019, he was selected to become a field training officer. He was officer of the year in 2018.
Lieutenant Marc Miller
Miller began his law enforcement career in Bonner Springs in 2003. While there, he served as patrol officer, detective and led the field training program. He joined the Paola Police Department in 2017. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2018 and moved to investigations in 2019. In his new role, Miller will supervise the investigations unit, as well as the support services division.
Lieutenant Ryan Rayzor
Rayzor joined the Paola Police Department in 2012. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002 to 2007, including two tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For the Paola Police Department, he worked as a patrol officer until being promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016. He was officer of the year in 2019.
Captain Chad Corbin
Corbin also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 to 1994 as a military policeman. He joined the Paola Police Department in 2008 and served as a patrol officer, field training officer, and range master. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2010 and patrol lieutenant in 2018.
