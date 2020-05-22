Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state of Kansas to be flown at half-staff, from Friday, May 22, 2020, to sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in honor of victims of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a news release.
The order follows a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.
“The death toll due to coronavirus is devastating in Kansas and beyond,” Kelly said in the release. “We all have an obligation to honor those lost to the virus, to include courageous front-line workers who literally gave their lives to help and protect others during this pandemic.”
Kansas had recorded 178 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday, May 20, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the United States had recorded 94,729 deaths, more than an other country, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University. Worldwide, the death toll is over 333,000, according to CSSE.
