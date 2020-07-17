A sign that work is nearing completion to establish the eastern trailhead of the Flint Hills Nature Trail at Osawatomie was clearly visible Thursday, July 16.
An arch-shaped "Flint Hills Trail" gateway was anchored Thursday at the eastern-most point of the trail at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex in Osawatomie.
Osawatomie Mayor Mark Govea expressed his gratitude to Doherty Steel for the Paola-based company’s role in the sign project.
“We owe a big thank you to Doherty Steel, Inc. for the fabrication, placement and donation of this beautifully striking sign,” Govea said Thursday.
The trail, which has been designated as the Flint Hills Trail State Park, ended about 300 feet west of USD 367 property behind Trojan Elementary, with no immediate public access. The closest public access point was about one mile west of town where it crosses John Brown Highway.
The Osawatomie City Council created the Osawatomie Trails Task Force in October 2018 with the task of connecting the existing trail to the sports complex and to develop a trailhead at the complex. Work, such as establishing a kiosk and permanent restroom facilities at the site, remains to be completed, but the trail is open to the public. The trail’s access is at the parking lot in the southwest corner of the complex.
The trail provides biking, running, walking and horseback riding opportunities.
Councilman Jeff Walmann, who heads up the trails task force, said Dr. Jeff Dorsett provided the idea for the sign and contacted Doherty Steel.
“Dr. Dorsett's idea was to have a Flint Hills Trail sign that was designed after the sign at the entrance of historic John Brown Park in Osawatomie,” Walmann said. “The sign was designed to reflect the history of Osawatomie, but at the same time catapulting our town into the future by bringing people to the trail and into the city for biking, walking and horseback riding – therefore bringing them into our community and businesses. The Doherty sign will be a symbol of our Osawatomie trailhead.”
In addition to thanking Doherty Steel and the Doherty family for the sign, Walmann also credited Osawatomie-based Hall's Bobcat Service/The Rock Yard for its work on the project.
“Halls Rock Yard did a marvelous job on the trail to connect with the existing Flint Hills Trail and also did the work on the parking for cars and a large parking lot for horse trailers that will have green spaces with hitching posts,” Walmann said. “The trailhead will have a kiosk designed after the ones used on the Katy trail. We will have a temporary bathroom then permanent to follow. There will be water eventually at the trailhead.”
Doug Walker, president of Kanza Rail-Trails Conservancy and a task force member, also was on hand Thursday to watch the sign being installed at the foot of the trail.
The former state senator from Osawatomie has been the driving force behind establishing an eastern terminus for the Flint Hills Nature Trail at the sports complex in Osawatomie. For his efforts, Walker was named the 2019 Osawatomie Citizen of the Year during the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner last November.
The 119-mile Flint Hills Nature Trail is reported to be the seventh longest rail-trail in the United States. The trail is on Union Pacific/Missouri Pacific right-of-way that was rail-banked in 1996 for the specific purpose of using the corridor as a rail-trail.
Mayor Govea said the sign was placed as the zero-mile marker of the trail which will eventually stretch westward to Herington, Kan. About 93 miles of the trail is completed, from Osawatomie to Council Grove.
“Being the furthest eastern terminal for this trail will make it the jumping off and on point for most people in the Kansas City area, which should bring renewed economic activity to our little town,” Govea said. “Walking and biking are keys to healthy living. Having a beautiful trail right here gives people of all ages an opportunity to get outside and be active. This will be great for our community and community health.”
