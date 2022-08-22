220824_mr_trail_grant

Gov. Laura Kelly addresses a gathering at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 2020 to mark completion of the eastern terminus of the Flint Hills Trail at Osawatomie. The entire trail can now be completed thanks to a recent federal grant acquisition.

OSAWATOMIE – Improvements to the Flint Hills Trail are on the horizon thanks to a $24.8 million federal grant acquisition.

Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently announced that Kansas is a recipient of the grant, which was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program, according to a news release.

