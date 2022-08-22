OSAWATOMIE – Improvements to the Flint Hills Trail are on the horizon thanks to a $24.8 million federal grant acquisition.
Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently announced that Kansas is a recipient of the grant, which was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program, according to a news release.
In May, Gov. Kelly wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in support of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s application for funding to expand the Flint Hills Trail – the longest trail in Kansas and the eighth-longest rail-trail in the United States.
The 119-mile trail stretches from Osawatomie to Herington and passes through five counties and several communities along the way. The trail is built on an old rail corridor. The rail-trail generally follows the Santa Fe National Historic Trail route and was designated a state park in 2018.
“No other trail connects more communities, cultures, and landscapes in our state than Flint Hills Trail State Park,” Gov. Kelly said in the release. “I’m thrilled the RAISE grant selection committee recognized its value to Kansas, and that the 19 rural communities located along the trail will benefit from this project to make the trail safer and more accessible for public recreation.”
RAISE grants are designed to “help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation” while focusing on safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. On Aug. 11, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Kansas State Parks would be awarded $24,821,705 in grant funding for Flint Hills Trail State Park, according to the release.
A 2021 economic impact study conducted by Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research determined that Flint Hills Trail State Park provides more than $1.8 million in economic impact to the communities through which it passes. Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks, believes that number will be surpassed in the near future.
“Flint Hills Trail State Park has already brought new businesses to Ottawa, and we expect completion of the trail will provide the same benefits to the communities the trail will soon reach," Lanterman said in the release. “Having now secured this RAISE grant, I’m confident Flint Hills Trail will become a prime destination not only for Kansans but for trail enthusiasts across the nation.”
Organized into six phases, the Flint Hills Trail RAISE grant project will make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail, including opening 27 miles of the trail, from Council Grove to Herington.
“Flint Hills Trail State Park presents a remarkable opportunity for exercise, nature-viewing, and tourism in some of Kansas’ most beautiful areas,” said Brad Loveless, secretary for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “Thanks to this grant, and the amazing partnerships formed since the trail’s inception – especially those with trail volunteers and cooperating landowners and neighbors – we’re now closer to completing Flint Hills Trail.”
The grant awarded for Flint Hills Trail State Park will be specifically invested in drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences and gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. This will open the full length of the Flint Hills Trail’s 118 miles, making it part of 186 miles of directly connected trails in eastern Kansas, according to the release.
“We’ve been actively developing Flint Hills Trail since 2014, making improvements as funds were available,” said Jeffrey Bender, regional supervisor for Kansas State Parks and co-author of the grant application. “Despite the immense amount of work still ahead of us, we’re extremely proud of our accomplishments to date, including obtaining the U.S. Department of Interior’s ‘National Recreation Trail’ designation in 2020 and receiving the Federal Highway Administration’s ‘Environmental Excellence Award’ in 2022. Being awarded this RAISE grant is just further proof of this trail’s regional and national significance.”
Bender added, “This grant award wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Kansas State Parks staff, the 12 towns along the trail, landowners, volunteers, Kansas Department of Transportation and National Park Service. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon announced the good news about the trail grant acquisition during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 11 for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station in downtown Osawatomie.
Scanlon said the federal funds will help finish out the 40 to 45 percent of the trail that is considered incomplete, including the stretch between Osawatomie and Rantoul.
He added that part of the grant application asked communities if they have a plan for EV charging stations, and Scanlon said the city of Osawatomie shared its plan with other cities along the trail, which he believes helped create a stronger overall grant application.
“It makes a difference in almost everything you’re up for,” Scanlon said in regards to EV charging plans and grant applications.
The Flint Hills Trail has become a big part of Osawatomie’s identity. A recently completed mural in downtown Osawatomie is in front of a Mile Zero sign created as a photo opportunity for local residents and visitors.
Mile Zero refers to the trail’s eastern terminus in Osawatomie, which was constructed in 2020. The trail previously ended about 300 feet west of Osawatomie USD 367 property behind Trojan Elementary, with no immediate public access.
The Mile Zero eastern terminus is now located near the southwest parking lot of the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex in Osawatomie. Gov. Kelly visited the trailhead in October 2020 to help dedicate its completion.
An arch-shaped “Flint Hills Trail” gateway was anchored at the location in July 2020.
