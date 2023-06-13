PAOLA — Clutching remote controls, Pat McGhee and Wade Axmann both had their eyes intently glued to the sky above Lake Miola as they performed aerial acrobatics with their matching Polaris seaplanes.
Axmann broke the quiet tension by tilting his head toward McGhee and asking “Wanna race?”
McGhee responded with a wry smile.
It was just one of several playful moments during the Heart of America Float Fly on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola.
McGhee is a member of the R/C Barnstormers Club that operates miniature aircraft at a field at Hillsdale Lake, and he organizes the float fly event each year at Lake Miola.
Axmann, who lives in Louisburg, said McGhee first got him interested in the hobby of flying remote-controlled planes about five years ago.
The pair were joined by several other flying enthusiasts from throughout the region. Each would take turns standing on the shoreline and flying their planes before landing them gently on the surface of Lake Miola.
Bob Sutton of Westwood, Kan., had fun flying his Maule M-7, and he even convinced his wife, Sydney, to join him.
John Caoile of Raymore, Mo., was flying a Tidewater Seaplane, Barry Hymowitz of the Smithville Dam Busters put on a show flying his RV-8 plane, and Art Kittler of Gardner had a blast flying a Turbo Timber seaplane.
When the participants weren’t flying their planes they were often working on them in the “pit” areas along the shore.
Many of the planes were modeled after their real-life counterparts.
