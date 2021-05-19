OSAWATOMIE – With rain showers remaining in the forecast this week, a National Weather Service (NWS) flood warning for the Marais des Cygnes River at Osawatomie and the surrounding area remains in effect until late morning Friday, May 21.
The river crested at 35.24 feet about midnight Tuesday, May 18, at Osawatomie but stubbornly remained above 34.71 feet by 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. Flood stage at Osawatomie is 28 feet.
Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue along the river this week, according to NWS.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 8 a.m. Wednesday reported the following road closures due to flooding:
- West 327th Street and Pressonville Road
- West 335th Street and Pressonville Road
- West 335th Street west of Old Kansas City Road
- West 343rd east of U.S. Highway 169
- West 343rd Street between Hedge Lane and Victory Road
- West 347th Street between Hedge Lane and Hospital Road
- Ridgeview Road south of West 367th Street
- West 377th Street and Block Road
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that Miami County could receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday night, based on current forecasts.
“This will cause additional flooding,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Be aware when driving and turn around, don't drown.”
In the current forecast, NWS predicted the Marais des Cygnes River would not fall below flood stage at Osawatomie until Thursday morning, May 20.
Based on historic data, NWS said at 28 feet low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. At 31 feet, 347th Street (Main Street) east of U.S. Highway 169 at Osawatomie is under water.
