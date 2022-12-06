The start to the cold and flu season has been nothing to sneeze at.
“This year we have been experiencing an early surge in respiratory illness that is somewhat uncharacteristic compared to a ‘typical’ flu season which usually peaks sometime in mid-December or early January,” said Public Health Director Christena Beer, with the Miami County Health Department (MCHD). “As we move away from preventative measures that have been in place for a couple of years now, it is difficult to rely on usual, pre-pandemic patterns to help us forecast and plan.”
Nevertheless, Beer said, it has been quite some time since the seasonal activity of influenza has been this high, so early in the year.
Osawatomie USD 367 has already experienced the wrath of the early flu season.
Student and staff illnesses prompted the school district to start the Thanksgiving break on Tuesday, Nov. 22 — one day earlier than originally scheduled.
The district took preventive measures on the day all of its school facilities were closed Nov. 22, and that action might have contributed to a dramatic drop in absences in early December.
“Our numbers are way down after the Thanksgiving break,” Osawatomie Superintendent Greg Clark said in a Friday, Dec. 2, email. “We were pushing 30 percent student absences before break, and now we are down to around 8 to 10 percent.”
Elementary-age students were bearing the brunt of the illnesses.
“It was hitting our elementary the worst,” Clark said. “We had our maintenance staff do a deep clean and spray to try and control the situation. This was done on the day we were out of school.
“We were also running about 20 percent staff illness, and we did not have enough subs to cover the classes (before Thanksgiving),” he said. “All-in-all, a very trying situation. We are better now.”
Paola USD 368 also saw its absences increase due to illnesses before the Thanksgiving break.
“We had a significant increase in illnesses the week of Nov. 14 at Paola Middle School and an increase district wide on the two days before Thanksgiving break,” Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said. “Our attendance rates returned to normal after Thanksgiving break.”
Throughout the last several weeks, MCHD staff have been asked by local schools, pharmacies and congregate settings to assist with recommendations regarding preventative measures, vaccinations and testing, as they are experiencing a surge in reported cases due to widespread illness which is reportedly straining health care systems, fueling staffing shortages and accounts for many students being absent from school, Beer said Monday, Dec. 5.
Louisburg pharmacist Kevin Vohs agreed influenza cases are more prevalent this flu season.
“It definitely is worse this year,” said Vohs, co-owner of Vohs Pharmacy at 100 W. Crestview Drive, Suite 120, in Louisburg. “We have had more people get the flu shot this year as well.”
A higher demand for medications is stressing the supply chain, said Vohs, who this fall was named the 2022 Pharmacist of the Year by the Kansas Pharmacists Association.
“The other issues we are seeing is market shortages of Tamiflu for kids and adults (and) a few different antibiotics on shortages or allocations,” Vohs said Saturday, Dec. 3. “Many over-the-counter items for cold and flu are on back order as well.
“It’s really been pretty rough the last few weeks,” he said. “I anticipate more problems as we head into the holiday with more gatherings.”
The spike in flu cases has stretched as far as the North Pole.
Organizers of Louisburg’s Holiday Magic on Broadway celebration Sunday, Dec. 4, were thrown a curveball on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when they learned Santa Claus had come down with a case of the flu just days before their event.
“It created a little bit of a panic,” Louisburg Chamber of Commerce Director Becky Bowes said.
Fortunately for the community, recently retired Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer stepped in to put on the red suit and save the day.
Bowes said she isn’t aware of any stores being forced to close because of staff illnesses, but she has heard that some service-oriented businesses have experienced scheduling delays.
Illness among Osawatomie Public Library staff members and their dependents in mid-November caused a disruption in some of its plans, such as a delay in its snowman wreath craft pickup for the holiday season, according to a Nov. 16 Facebook post.
Osawatomie Public Library Director Morgan Menefee said the library, located at 527 Brown Ave. in Osawatomie, has kept some of its COVID preventative measures intact that might help safeguard patrons and staff against other contagious illnesses like the flu.
“In terms of the flu, we’ve not taken any extra precautions, but we’ve also kept some of our COVID precautions in place, such as sanitizing public computers after each use, sanitizing toys in the children’s area regularly, etc.,” Menefee said. “You will notice some staff and patrons choosing to mask, though that remains optional at this point.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses a metric to estimate the severity of influenza and specific measures to track the burden throughout the year, MCHD director Beer said. The latest CDC data show the activity level as “high and continuing to increase across the country.”
Beer said CDC estimates so far this season there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu with a total of 14 pediatric flu deaths.
Kansas regulations do not require health care providers to report cases of influenza to local health departments or to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) except for pediatric deaths and novel influenza infections, Beer said.
Instead, influenza activity is measured and monitored through surveillance networks linked to hospitals and health care providers, she said.
“All of our area hospitals participate in syndromic surveillance which makes it possible for public health to access and use information for surveillance and planning purposes,” Beer said. “The coverage for seasonal influenza vaccine is lower than in previous years, which I would assume is because of vaccine hesitancy or for the lack of a better term, ‘burn-out’ with having the access and opportunity to be vaccinated, boosted, etc. with the COVID-19 vaccines recommended and available to the public.”
For more information on the CDC’s FLUview 2022, visit: www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine as it offers the best defense against the illness and its potentially serious complications, Beer said.
MCHD, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola, offers vaccinations by appointment, and it has opened additional appointment times throughout the week to make it more convenient for those who aren’t able to come in on a particular weekday, she said.
“Other than being vaccinated, some other ways to protect yourself would be to stay away from those who are currently sick, practicing respiratory etiquette (regularly cover coughs and sneezes), wash your hands often, avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces,” Beer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.