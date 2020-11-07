FONTANA — The Fontana Fire Department will be getting a new pumper truck.
The Miami County Commission, which also serves as the fire board, has authorized the purchase of a 1,000-gallon pumper truck from Danko Emergency Equipment to replace a truck at the Fontana Fire Department that is more than 20 years old.
Snyder, Neb.-based Danko will install the pumper on a Freightliner M2 106 crew cab chassis. The truck will be built and ready for inspection in 60 to 90 days, according to the sales agreement between Danko and Miami County Fire District No. 1.
The cost of the truck is $300,382, which includes additional features such has an automatic tire chain system for bad weather conditions, additional trays and brackets for equipment and a headset system that will allow the crew to communicate with each other as well as hear radio traffic.
Mark Whelan, Miami County Emergency Management coordinator, said the new pumper truck would replace a 22-year-old truck that is in need of engine and other repairs.
Whelan said Danko is not interested in the 22-year-old truck as a trade-in.
“They don’t want it,” Whelan said. “The chassis itself is not worth anything.”
Whelan anticipated the new truck could be ready in less than 60 days, because the additional features are pretty standard.
“It’s one of their stock (demo) units, but it’s brand new,” Whalen said.
About $470,000 is available in the budget to acquire a new truck, which would more than cover the $300,000 purchase price.
“That will be a good truck for Fontana for at least 25 years,” Whelan said.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the purchase at a fire board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.