MAPLE MOUNT, Ky. — Two Ursuline Sisters who ministered in Paola are among 14 Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating an anniversary of religious profession in 2023.
The Ursulines of Paola merged with Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., in 2008.
Sister Kathleen Dueber, a native of Shawnee Mission, is celebrating 60 years. She was a teacher at St. Philip Neri School, Osawatomie (1965) and at Holy Trinity School, Paola (1967-68). She served in Motherhouse ministries in Paola as bookkeeper (1974-78), director of Monica Hall (1989-96), massage therapist (1997-2009), sacristan (2000-2009), medical claims handler (2002-09), vocation director (2006-08) and property manager (2018-19).
She served on the Leadership Council (2002-08) and corporation board (2002-09).
At Maple Mount, she served on the Leadership Council (2010-16) and offered transportation to the Sisters.
She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Grace Swift is celebrating her 75th year of religious life. A native of Bartlesville, Okla., she was a teacher at St. Patrick School, Paola (1949), Holy Name School, Kansas City (1950-55), Holy Angels School, Garnett (1956-57) and Bishop Miege High School, Shawnee Mission (1958-62, 1965). She taught one year at Bishop McGinnis High School, Oklahoma City, Okla. (1957-58).
She served as a history professor at Loyola University in New Orleans from 1966-98.
She was elected to the Ursuline Council (1998-2002) and served at the Paola motherhouse until 2009, when she moved to Maple Mount.
She served as a master gardener at the Motherhouse until 2019. She is retired and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Founded at Maple Mount in Daviess County, Ky., in 1874, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph currently minister throughout Kentucky and in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Chile, South America, according to a news release.
