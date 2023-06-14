230614_mr_peo_ursuline_jubilees_01

MAPLE MOUNT, Ky. — Two Ursuline Sisters who ministered in Paola are among 14 Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating an anniversary of religious profession in 2023.

The Ursulines of Paola merged with Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., in 2008.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.