Anna Smirnova has called many places home.
She’s lived in Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands and currently Luxembourg, where she works as a lawyer.
She even lived in Miami County for a short time 20 years ago when she was staying with a host family and attending Paola High School as a 16-year-old exchange student during the 2002-03 school year.
But Kharkiv, Ukraine, will always truly be home to her. It’s where she grew up and where her mother, Lucy, still lives. It’s also where she met her husband, who is from Mexico and was doing a master’s program in aerospace engineering at Kharkiv Aviation Institute.
Anna said Ukraine had been a very safe and peaceful place since the end of World War II. That changed in 2014 when Russian President Vladimir Putin created a war zone in Donetsk and Luhansk, industrial areas in eastern Ukraine, following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea.
That was nothing, though, Anna said, compared to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine Putin launched in February. She watched news reports in horror as her homeland was attacked.
“It’s impossible to believe this is happening,” Anna said. “Never in our worst nightmares would we imagine this.”
Survival
Anna’s mother, Lucy, lives in a 16-story building in a densely populated residential area of Kharkiv, so even as the threat of invasion grew in February with Russian troops massing near the Ukraine border, she believed the fighting would not be near her.
“If this is not the safest place, what is?” Anna remembers her mother saying.
One day, before the war began, Anna talked to her mother about evacuation, but Lucy initially didn’t think her life was in danger.
“She said, ‘no, not yet, let’s see. There is no panic, and there is food in the stores,’” Anna said.
Once the invasion began, it soon became clear that residential areas would not be safe from Russian missile attacks.
The problem was, Lucy realized it was not safe anymore to exit the building or drive a car on the streets. The city was being bombarded with missiles, explosions shattered windows, and the buildings were shaking.
A shortage of gas was another concern, as Lucy only had enough fuel in her vehicle to travel about 100 kilometers.
Anna and her mother tried to figure out where the safest place would be in the event of an airstrike — the subway, apartment building, or basement of the apartment building.
“None of it was designed as a bomb shelter, and none of it was really safe,” Anna said.
Lucy then considered walking through empty subway tunnels to a train station to try and get onto an evacuation train, but it was a four-mile walk along the dark tunnels not designed for walking. She also didn’t know what information to trust. Anna said Russian secret services released a lot of misinformation, including fake announcements that a train would take people to Lviv in western Ukraine. Ukrainians were invited to make a call, which the Russians used to collect data, Anna said.
Ultimately, Lucy decided with friends to split between three vehicles and head west. Anna said her husband was prepared to meet them at the Ukraine border, but they didn’t know how long the trip will take.
The roads were packed with people trying to evacuate, but after about a week on the road, Lucy made it to Romania. Anna got the news Monday night, March 7.
“The most difficult is now behind her,” Anna said.
Meanwhile, Anna is getting disturbing reports from her friends who are still in Kharkiv. Anna has a chat group with friends who are still in the city.
On the first day of the war, one friend went to give blood in the morning, and in the afternoon the blood bank was bombarded. Anna watched a video of another friend crying from an apartment building surrounded by smoke and fire after the building was hit by a missile.
Another friend asked in the chat group if someone knows a recipe for bread using only water and flour because that’s all she had.
“Every day in Kharkiv, it just keeps getting worse as it has been bombed since the war began every day and night,” Anna said. “People are trapped in their apartments.”
Frustration
Anna said Ukrainians feel betrayed by their allies, who condemn the war but don’t take action to save Ukrainian lives.
“People are afraid to do something against Putin,” Anna said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, has been an inspiration to Ukrainians, Anna said. His message has been: “We are not afraid.”
Anna said the Ukraine military needs weaponry to help protect itself from Russian missile attacks. She has heard some say that giving Ukraine weapons could escalate the war, but she said that simply is not true.
“Ukraine is not attacking,” Anna said. “It just needs to protect itself and save people’s lives.”
Anna said the world seemed to look the other way in March of 2014 when Putin took control of Crimea, and she was surprised by the lack of news coverage throughout Europe after the release of reports of an international investigation concluding that Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down by a Russian missile launched from a pro-Russian separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine in July of 2014.
Now, Anna believes the lack of action against Putin eight years ago has opened the door to the war currently taking place in Ukraine.
“He is not a gambler,” Anna said of Putin. “He has a very clear plan. Every step he makes he goes further if he is not punished.”
Anna said the world’s response to Putin has to be stronger than it has been in order to save Ukrainian lives.
“Isn’t it clear that the guy is totally crazy?” Anna said. “He doesn’t give a [expletive] about any economic sanctions or the lives of thousands of Russian soldiers.”
Support
Anna said she appreciates the support the world is showing to Ukraine, and she personally appreciates the support of her family and friends.
Although she doesn’t typically use social media very much, Anna has turned to Facebook to post comments about the war and share videos and news stories posted by her friends and Ukrainian media outlets because she believes the media is not showing what really happens in hot spots like Kharkiv.
Fran Lewis of Spring Hill has been one of the many people following those posts, and she has been communicating with Anna’s mother Lucy on a near daily basis.
Fran was Anna’s host mother when she was living in Paola 20 years ago, and she has developed a lasting relationship with the family.
Even before Anna came to America, Lucy visited Cincinnati, which is a sister city to Kharkiv. Fran convinced Lucy to also come stay with her in Miami County so she could see the sights of Kansas City.
It was an invitation Fran extended once again last month as tension in the Ukraine escalated.
Watching the news is difficult for Fran because she keeps thinking about Anna and Lucy.
“It brings it closer to home,” Fran said.
Anna said the best way people can help is to donate to the Ukrainian Red cross or another reputable charity.
The biggest need, though, she said is the support of Ukrainian allies.
“What is needed right now in Kharkiv is protecting people’s lives,” Anna said.
