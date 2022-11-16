A 19-year-old former Osawatomie State Hospital employee who helped an 18-year-old patient escape the psychiatric treatment facility Aug. 29 will likely avoid prison thanks to a plea agreement.
Jamey Anderson, 19, of Osawatomie appeared in Miami County District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a plea hearing.
Anderson, who has been detained in the Miami County Jail since the incident occurred, appeared wearing restraints and an orange jail jumpsuit.
Anderson’s attorney is John Domoney of Paola, and Domoney told Judge Amy Harth that a plea agreement has been reached with Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder.
Per the agreement, Anderson agreed to plead guilty to aiding the escape of another in custody and obstructing apprehension of prosecution by helping someone who committed or is charged with a felony.
Both charges are punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100.
Two other charges originally filed against Anderson will be dismissed, along with an unrelated traffic offense from March, as part of the plea agreement.
The two charges being dismissed are unlawful sexual relations as an employee with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) with a KDADS patient older than 16 (punishable by 31 to 136 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $300), and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody with someone who is being held for a felony (punishable by five to 13 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100).
Sweeney-Reeder told the court that if the case were to proceed to trial, she would present evidence showing that on the morning of Aug. 29, Anderson helped Salvador Reyes III of Wichita escape the state hospital by giving him a key to unlock a door.
Reyes, who was facing an aggravated robbery charge and at the state hospital via a court order, left the facility with Anderson, and the two traveled on backroads in Anderson’s vehicle before it ran out of gas, Sweeney-Reeder said.
Both were later located in a tree line east of the Hillsdale Lake and taken into custody a few hours after the escape took place.
Before accepting the plea, Judge Harth asked Anderson a series of questions to make sure she was of sound mind and was aware of the decision she was making to give up her right to a preliminary hearing and jury trial.
Anderson said she takes medication for bipolar disorder. She explained that she had stopped taking the medication for a time leading up to the incident, but she has been taking it daily since she has been in jail.
“When I first got here, I was out of it, but now I’m thinking more clearly,” Anderson said. “When I’m not on my meds, my brain gets cloudy, and it clouds my decision making.”
When asked by Judge Harth if she was addicted to alcohol or drugs, Anderson said she was, but she is now sober after spending more than 70 days in jail.
“I have no need to do that anymore,” Anderson said. “I want to pursue school and move forward with my life.”
Anderson officially pleaded guilty to the two charges after Judge Harth accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled to take place at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 12.
Domoney asked Judge Harth to allow Anderson to be released on a personal recognizance bond, and Sweeney-Reeder did not object because Anderson will be facing presumptive probation per the plea agreement, and this will be a test period to make sure she follows through with her requirements.
Judge Harth said Anderson could be released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, but she can have no contact with Reyes, and she must attend a meeting for a women’s risk needs assessment.
“If you miss that assessment, I’ll issue a warrant and have you back in custody,” Judge Harth told Anderson. “Do not miss that appointment.”
The Miami County criminal case against Reyes was dismissed without prejudice Sept. 29 as the prosecution waits for the resolution of a criminal case against Reyes in Sedgwick County.
Sweeney-Reeder stated in a motion filed with the court that the state does plan to refile charges once the Sedgwick County case is resolved, which is why the Miami County case was dismissed “without prejudice.”
Reyes, 18, originally was charged in Miami County District Court with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by seven to 23 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100) and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony (punishable by five to 13 months in prison and a possible fine not to exceed $100).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.