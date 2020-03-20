OSAWATOMIE – A longtime educator, coach and administrator for Osawatomie USD 367 has passed away.
Ernest Lawrence “Swede” Swenson Jr., age 92, died on Thursday, March 19, in Overland Park.
A private burial for the immediate family will be held, followed by a public memorial service a few months from now, according to a post on Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home’s website.
Swenson served with Osawatomie USD 367 from 1953 to 1988, according to his obituary. He first taught physical education and was head football coach, as well as assistant coach for track and boys basketball. He served as superintendent of schools from 1968 until his retirement in 1988.
The Board of Education later named the Swenson Early Childhood Education Center in his honor. Swenson was inducted into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame in 2000.
In addition to his career in education, Swenson was active in the Osawatomie community and Miami County for many years.
