Dee Young raised a welding helmet to examine her handiwork on a Monday night in early March.
Young and several other members of Fort Scott Community College’s night welding class on the Paola campus are playing a key role in the expansion of the Hometown Heroes banner program in Louisburg.
The program began last fall and quickly sold all 44 banner spots on light poles in downtown Louisburg, organizers said.
Because of the program’s popularity more banners are being added for 2022. To accommodate the overflow, most of those banners will be displayed on flag holders in the green space between City Hall and Fox Hall during the weeks surrounding Memorial Day and Veterans Day through May 2023, organizers said.
The banner program — a project of the Louisburg American Legion John P. Hand Post No. 250, Chamber of Commerce and city of Louisburg — allows family members or friends to purchase a banner to be displayed in the downtown area to honor veterans, living or deceased, and active-duty military personnel who hail from Louisburg or the Miami County area.
Biographies of each banner honoree are posted on the Chamber’s website, www.louisburgkansas.com.
“Wayne Knop, the local Legion commander, and I were searching for another way to be able to add Hometown Hero banners to our downtown area,” said Jean Carder, communications coordinator for the city of Louisburg. “We received numerous inquiries last fall for a banner but unfortunately all the available spots quickly filled up.”
Carder said she and Knop thought adding banners to the green space between City Hall and Fox Hall might work but didn’t know how to display them.
That’s where the Fort Scott welding class comes in.
“I had looked online for flag holders but it would have required the new banners to be smaller in size, and we really didn’t want that,” Carder said. “At one of the Legion’s monthly meetings, Wayne put out the word that we were looking for someone local to fabricate the flag holders. Someone in that group knew of Barrett Young, and I was able to get in touch with him, who I understand was a graduate of the welding class at Fort Scott in Paola.”
Barrett, a volunteer teacher’s assistant for the welding class, and his mother Dee said they knew the class could make a sturdy, custom-sized holder that would provide better support than a smaller garden flag holder that really wouldn’t work for the oversized banners.
Once project organizers examined Dee and Barrett’s prototype, it was an easy sell.
Instead of charging the city a price for the finished product, the Fort Scott class agreed to make the holders for the cost of materials and a scholarship, mostly likely for a student in a welding or other vocational class.
First Option Bank stepped in and provided the city of Louisburg with a $980 grant to help cover the expenses.
Kabria Davies, Fort Scott welding instructor, said manufacturing the custom holders provided the class with its first assembly line-type project. The design and components are not too complex for beginners to master, but at the same time the project is allowing students to hone skills that every welder must know, she said.
“A lot of them are (taking the class) to learn the basics of welding,” Davies said. “For the first project, it’s turned out well.”
So well that by early April the class had completed 26 of the 30 holders — well ahead of the pace needed to ensure banners would be ready to display in the green space by late May.
Welding class students participating in the project with Dee and Barrett are Charlotte Quinn, Larry Byer, Dino Motta, Blake Sims and Bob Matson.
“I think it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” Carder said. “We get to add more Hometown Hero banners in our downtown, and the welding class gets some real-world experience of working with a client on an actual job. I couldn’t be more thrilled with how the prototype turned out, and I’m excited to display the new banners in downtown Louisburg for Memorial Day.”
Banners cost $75, and a few were still available as of April 13. Banners may be ordered on the city’s website. More information is available on the city’s website at www.louisburgkansas.gov After Memorial Day 2023, banners will be given to the family and at that time they have the option to purchase a new banner. The lifetime of a banner is about two years due to the wear and tear from Kansas winds.
Persons purchasing a banner may also submit a biography of the honoree’s time in the military. These bios are then posted to the Chamber of Commerce’s website under the Hometown Hero tab: http://www.louisburgkansas.com/hometown-heroes/.
Legion Commander Knop said the banner project is one the group has wanted to do for some time.
“It’s important to give the community a way of remembering our veterans in all the different wars and conflicts they have served in,” Knop said. “It’s also really important, I think, to the younger generation who might not have had the opportunity to meet grandparents, great- or great-great-grandparents. The bios give them, and the entire community, a chance to read about those family members’ military service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.