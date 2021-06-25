PAOLA – In the cool of the evening, John Weaver and his wife sometimes go for a walk up Cedar Niles Road in northern Miami County.
Weaver, who lives on Cedar Niles near 215th Street, said occasionally cars park along the road and people take photographs of the sunset.
“As we get close, generally they ask ‘how often do you have sunsets like this?’ Of course our answer is ‘most every night.’”
Weaver’s focus has been diverted from sunsets in the west to what’s happening just north of the county line, where NorthPoint Development is working with the city of Edgerton to annex and rezone land – most recently 640 acres – for proposed industrial warehouses that serve the Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility. He’s concerned about industrial development spilling into Miami County on land currently zoned for rural residential and agriculture use.
For Jennifer Williams and her supporters the solution to combat industrial sprawl is clear – establish a new 9-square-mile third class city named Golden north of Hillsdale Lake in Miami County. The city would have a population of 776.
Williams, who filed a petition with the county on behalf of nearly 300 Golden supporters, told Miami County commissioners at a public hearing Wednesday, June 23, in Paola that incorporation of the city of Golden would give residents more control over potential rezoning and help preserve their rural lifestyle.
More than 230 people, many wearing "We are Golden" T-shirts, turned Paola Middle School auditorium into a sea of bright yellow for the duration of the nearly five-hour hearing.
“We started looking as a group of Miami County residents and said we can stop this,” Williams said. “Our area is too beautiful. It is too important for environmental (reasons). We wanted to find out what we could do to seal up that border so that it put the decision back in the hands of the residents.”
Lloyd Linn has a different perspective from his farm's headquarters at 215th Street and Gardner Road near the county line.
“We’ve been there for 40-some years, and so we’ve got a big investment,” Linn said. “Miami County has served us well, and I don’t see any reason to change at all.
“NorthPoint can’t condemn and Edgerton has never annexed anything that was not voluntary,” he said. “So as long as you don’t sell to them nothing’s going to happen.”
In a letter to Miami County, Edgerton Mayor Donald Roberts said that while Edgerton anticipates “the possibility of expansion southward into Miami County,” it would only occur if the annex is requested by the property owner.
Linn said he has no intention of selling.
“I don’t have any choice but to fight to the very end,” he said.
While nearly 40 of the 45 speakers supported the proposed city of Golden, some landowners were in tune with Linn's thinking.
Darcy Domoney, a Paola attorney who represents approximately 110 of those landowners, said the incorporation would set a dangerous precedent.
“Over 100 taxpayers have signed to oppose the city,” Domoney told commissioners. “From our view, there is no coherent business plan that exists for this city. There’s one goal and that’s very clear, and that’s to stop the logistics park and commercial development in this area of northern Miami County.
“This is a dangerous precedent. If a city is allowed to go into northern Miami County for a single purpose, there may be several other areas of our county that may want to form a city, and then we’ll just have cities all over the place which is not in the best interests of Miami County.”
Domoney said the property owners he represents account for about 3,000 of the approximately 5,400 acres within the proposed city boundaries of Golden. Property owners who are adjacent to or near the proposed city constitute another 1,300 acres, he said.
“They’re not for or against necessarily warehouses or commercial development,” he said. “What they’re for is individual property rights. They want those property rights to be preserved just like they are today.
Fred Fraley, who owns 700 acres along Moonlight Road, said he would like to do what he sees fit with his land.
“Rural country setting. I’ve heard it over and over again from people who have two acres, five acres, 15 acres, and I appreciate them enjoying my farms,” he said. “But the rural setting is provided by farmers.”
Fraley said he applauds anybody who bought land in that part of the county.
“It’s a beautiful place. But please understand there’s two rows," he said. "Somebody that takes care of this much property so we can call it rural country setting I think needs to be heard as far as what they want to do with their property.”
Domoney said the landowners he represents do not want to have another layer of government.
“They’re willing to comply with whatever the zoning regulations are now in the comprehensive plan of Miami County,” he said. “They feel that if Golden is formed, this may be a missed opportunity for Miami County as a whole to have a commercial tax base, and anybody that has spent any time looking at mill levies, looking at tax collections, knows that commercial businesses contribute a tremendous percentage to the county budget.”
Jessica Pecenka, who lives on West 223rd Street and supports Golden, said the population is growing in the Golden area.
“We’ve got large-acre homes, we’ve got people with small businesses in the area that can bring in tax money as well – people living in the community, not people living in Missouri and driving in from KCK.”
Charles Koch, who resides on West 215th Street, said the current development path is only good for NorthPoint and its tenants.
“Golden is a way to stop Edgerton’s crawl south and put the power to develop that land back into the hands of not only the people who live in the proposed boundaries of Golden but also the county,” he said. "County zoning will not protect us. You all are very aware that once Edgerton annexes, you don’t have anything to say about the zoning. They can change the zoning at will, and put whatever they like in.”
Williams reinforced that issue in her comments when she talked about first trying to fight the development two years ago in southwestern Johnson County. She said now warehouses are at Miami County's doorstep.
“We were hearing what we had already heard to the north that there was nothing the county could do to stop it,” she said. “We were told in our fight to the north you are unincorporated land. You are a holding designation waiting for development – we are not a holding designation. We are a way of life.”
The audience applauded Williams’ young daughter Indigo after she addressed the commission.
“We’ve been out here seven years, basically my whole life,” Indigo said.
She talked about her 24 chickens that like to play in the road.
“If the industrial trucks come by they could possibly kill them and that would break my heart,” she said.
She said watching industrial trucks drive past her road is scary.
“They say home is where the heart is – my home is here and so is my heart,” Indigo said. “It’s just so lovely out here, and the warehouses would ruin it.”
Golden supporters talked about noise and light pollution, heavy truck traffic damaging roads and presenting safety hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and the potential for warehouses to drive down property values. They also talked about environmental impacts and what development could do to Hillsdale Lake Watershed.
Miami County Conservation District Manager Lesley Rigney told commissioners the district is not taking a position on the proposed city of Golden but she did want to share her concerns about the development’s effect on the watershed.
“From a watershed and conservation standpoint, it’s important to note that with the newest annexation and rezoning, impervious cover is set to reach the 20 percent threshold in the Bull Creek sub-watershed, which is a nearly 30,000-acre area that is the most critical sub-watershed in the Hillsdale Lake Watershed,” she said.
Rigney said the 20 percent threshold is widely accepted as a critical benchmark for when a cascade of impairments start.
“These include the disruption of groundwater recharge, increased volume and velocity of stormwater beyond the capacity of streams to handle … pollutant loading and many others,” she said.
Rigney said the district is asking for a natural resources assessment of the impacts of the development and a new regional and inclusive plan to ensure the watershed and the lake are not further impacted.
“This is complex, but there are well-accepted and proven methods to mitigate the impacts of this development,” she said.
Mary Koch said she is vehemently opposed to the industrial development because of its threat to the environment.
“If the industrial development is allowed to sprawl over our beautiful rural area, this area will be devastated,” she said. “It will evolve from being the jewel of northern Miami County and southern Johnson County into the armpit of Kansas.”
Charlotte O’Hara, who said she was not speaking as a Johnson County commissioner but as a private citizen, said damage has already been done north of the county line.
“Johnson County has been totally ineffective of protecting the residents there,” she said. “The conservation area of southwest Johnson County has been obliterated, and there hasn’t even been a whimper.”
O’Hara said she admires the Golden supporters for taking on giants of industry.
“These are forces of huge immense wealth, and for a small group of people to be willing to stand up against these forces is unbelievable, and I congratulate them,” she said.
O’Hara urged commissioners to listen to their constituents.
“I know this is a Hail Mary,” she said. “Everyone here knows it’s a Hail Mary, but listen to your constituents and give them a chance.”
Carl Peer, a resident of 215th Street, said the intermodal master plan indicated it would be built north of I-35.
“Edgerton figured out how to jump over to the south side of I-35 and the process of voraciously annexing property south and east of Gardner began,” he said.
Michael Ludwig, who lives on Moonlight Road, said the incorporation of Golden would mean residents would no longer be at the mercy of a town located 15 miles away and a corporation from Missouri, both of which he said care nothing about northern Miami County residents' needs and desires.
“It’s obvious by Edgerton’s haphazard city limit that they are annexing land solely for the purpose of rezoning to industrial for NorthPoint,” he said.
Charlene Soetaert, a resident of West 215th Street, said support for incorporation extends beyond Miami County. She noted the cities of Spring Hill and Gardner have offered letters of support for Golden.
Several supporters talked about the need to protect their property rights.
Tom Bach, who lives on West 231st Street, said he understands it's an emotional issue for everybody.
“Where are the property rights of these landowners who don’t want to be in a city? We don’t want any more constraints on our property and our property rights than what the county imposes on us now,” Bach said. “So they want you to preserve their property rights at the expense of other property rights.”
Comparing Golden to the city of Linn Valley, established about two decades ago and which currently has an annual operating budget of $686,000, Bach said he’s concerned that proponents have seriously underestimated the cost of running a city now and in the future. And he said they have no plan for how they are going to provide services for the city.
Chair Rob Roberts said the commission would not make a decision that evening as it now looks to gather input from county and state officials about a variety of topics related to the incorporation. The county also plans to seek a study from the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“The decision will be made weeks, maybe months, ahead,” Roberts said. “I cannot tell you when the county will start its deliberations. We will move forward in an orderly fashion. Our deliberations will be held in an open meeting and public notices will be given.”
The commission continued the hearing until Wednesday, June 30, to give people a chance to submit written material to the County Clerk’s office by the end of the business day at 4:30 p.m. June 30.
Approval of the incorporation would require a unanimous vote by county commissioners.
The commissioners will make their decision as a four-member panel. Commissioner Danny Gallagher recused himself because of a potential conflict of interest, citing relationships with people who have publicly stated their position on the incorporation.
When it comes to incorporation, Jennifer Williams said she thinks some people don’t like to hear the word city because it sounds like a lot of outsiders coming in and trying to control their land.
“The people voting for the taxes and the development are the people who live here,” she said. “The whole movement is designed so that we can actually have representation in this part of county when it comes to this topic (of outside annexation).
Williams said Golden supporters are not against development.
“We are against inappropriate warehouse development infiltrating our neighborhoods to where we all have to leave because nobody wants to live by that,” she said. “Where the trucks become dangerous, where the runoff floods our land, where our children can’t play outside safely anymore because of all the traffic.
“We have an asset that we should be preserving,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.