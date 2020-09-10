Each year the Louisburg USD 416 Endowment Association awards grant money to selected teachers to enhance learning opportunities in their classrooms. The following four teachers received the 2019-20 grants.
Rachael Terry, a sixth-grade mathematics teacher at Louisburg Middle School, received a grant for classroom redesign.
With the purchase and installation of whiteboards throughout her classroom, Terry will create independent practice opportunities for her students, according to a school district news release.
Sixth-grade math students will be able to practice problems and work together while Terry checks their work, according to the district.
Stacy Koesser, an eighth-grade science teacher at LMS, received a grant for the purchase of a digital microscope.
The eighth-grade cellular biology unit gives students the opportunity to use microscopes throughout the semester, and Koesser will use a digital microscope to demonstrate, on the projector screen, the image that students should be able to see through their own microscope, according to the release.
"The digital microscope will dramatically increase students’ awareness of what they should be observing and allow students to share their new discoveries with the entire class," according to the district.
Vicki Hesser, an eighth-grade computers/business teacher at LMS, received a grant for the purchase of Lego SPIKE Programming.
With the purchase of the Lego Spike Prime Set, students in Hesser’s class will learn Scratch programming skills to build and create projects, according to the district
Students will have the opportunity to "physically touch and see the results of their creation while thinking critically, solving complex programs and learning to work together," according to the release.
Megan Balke, STEM teacher at Broadmoor Elementary, received a grant for engineering immersion. The grant will pay for two Lego Mindstorms EV3 Core Sets. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"Students will utilize higher order thinking skills, the engineering process, problem solving, critical thinking and teamwork while combining the fields of science and math through engaging hands-on activities," according to the release.
Students will use coding skills that will put their robots in action to complete specific skills and tasks.
