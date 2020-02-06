LOUISBURG – A public open house to celebrate the renovation of Louisburg’s community building, Fox Hall, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the building located at 201 S. Broadway.
The building underwent a complete facelift thanks to a grant from the First Option Bank Trusteed Foundation received last year. The grant totaled $225,000 and covered the cost of the renovation, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
The City Council added about $65,000 to the project to add public-access restrooms to the outside of the building on the east, according to the release. These restrooms will be seasonal and should be beneficial, especially during public outdoor events in the downtown area, city officials said.
“The Fox Hall Board is very excited to keep the rental rates for Fox Hall at the same low rates,” said Dennis DeShazer, Fox Hall Board president. “The gift from the First Option Trusteed Foundation has allowed the building to be entirely refurbished but we don’t have to pass those expenses onto our renters.
The board thinks area residents will be pleasantly surprised with the work done to the building and will be excited to have their event in it,” he said. “We think this is something the community will be proud of and will be a hidden gem of Broadway.”
The Fox Hall Board has decided to charge a $100 refundable cleaning/security deposit with all rentals, according to the release. Those interested in renting the building should continue to contact Teresa Vickery at 913-837-2585. The building rents for $25 per hour or $75 per day.
Before-and-after pictures of the building plus some hidden finds will be on display during the open house. The original plaque in appreciation of A.D. Fox for donating the building to the city in 1952 will hang in the new vestibule, according to the release.
Other members of the Fox Hall Board are Debbie Landau, secretary; Mis Brummel, treasurer; George Karnaze and Brad Sarver. Legacy Contractors LLC, Paola, was the general contractor on the project.
