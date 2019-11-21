LOUISBURG — “Paul + Pamela” was the inscription found on an original ceiling tile when the false ceiling was removed at Fox Hall, the community building in downtown Louisburg that is undergoing major renovations. The upside-down note was surrounded by a drawing of a heart.
As each layer of Fox Hall is peeled back during renovations, more of the building’s history is revealed. Rob George, owner of Legacy Contractors LLC of Paola, and his work crew continue to unveil treasures.
When the drab, brown paneling was torn off, workers found a November 1965 calendar from Fickel Furniture and Appliance still hanging on the wall. At the east end of the building, workers discovered a window, covered by a curtain still hanging on a rod, had been paneled over.
“It’s been great fun to see what Rob and his crew uncover as we are renovating Fox Hall,” said Jean Carder, communications coordinator for the city of Louisburg. “Some of the things I shake my head at like the curtain hanging at a covered-up window behind the paneling. I just joke that it must have been men in charge of the remodeling and instead of taking stuff down — like the curtain — they just paneled over it.”
The city of Louisburg received a grant from the First Option Bank Trusteed Foundations: Roman Foundation and Velma Kelly Charitable Trust to renovate and modernize the building located at Broadway and South Second streets.
The building was donated to the city of Louisburg by A.D. Fox in 1952. It was constructed in 1924 and originally housed a mechanic’s garage and later equipment sales.
Fox donated the building to the city to be used as a place for “social, religious and political meetings; for dances, parties, plays and entertainment for the use of the citizens of Louisburg and the surrounding territory,” according to a story that ran in the Louisburg Herald in June 1952.
At one point Fox Hall also served as a hangout for the community’s teenagers.
“They did find a poster of some of the Teen Town rules, 8 through 10,” Carder said. “It would have been neat if the first part of those rules were saved. I understand that Fox Hall was a gathering place for area teenagers back in the day and it was called Teen Town.”
Rules haven’t changed much through the years.
Teen Town Rule No. 8: After entering Teen Town students will not be permitted to leave the building and re-enter.
Teen Town Rule No. 9: Pop bottles must be returned to containers and trash discarded in trash containers.
Teen Town Rule No. 10: Sponsors must enforce rules and parents will be called when necessary. The word “parents” was underlined for emphasis.
The “revised” rules were dated May 7, 1962, just in time for summer.
Workers also found a price sheet for groups using the hall, dated May 16, 1966.
Churches and other organizations were charged $4 to use the building. If a church or group wanted to use the stove, the cost bumped up to $6. Teen Town was charged $11.
Several smaller items were found, including a couple of toys — a soldier and a homemade stuffed animal made from patches of fabric. A business card urged people to vote for Jerry N. Miller, Republican for Sheriff.
“City staff plans to put some of these finds on display in the renovated building including the wood sign that was uncovered above the front door,” Carder said.
