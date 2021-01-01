Free COVID-19 testing conducted at the Paola Adult Education Center will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, instead of 9 a.m., because of inclement weather, according to local health and emergency management officials.
Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that anyone who already has an appointment scheduled between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday will be contacted to reschedule.
Appointments aren’t required, but encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.gogettested.com/
