Miami County and Waste Management have announced they are partnering again this year to offer Free Drop-Off Days at the county transfer station.
The free drop-off at the transfer station, located at 327th Street and Hospital Drive, will be offered from Monday, June 8, through Oct. 31. Miami County residents can dispose of refuse (excluding tires and appliances containing Freon) free of charge during this period. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Miami County and Waste Management officials said in a joint statement they worked together to make drop off more efficient and easier to use this year so people can avoid having to wait in long lines. Miami County residents must provide proof of residency by either a valid identification or by property ownership.
Residents will be required to wear Protective Protection Equipment (PPE), which includes a hard hat and safety vest, to enter the transfer station. No one will be admitted to the transfer station without those items. Residents who do not have a hard hat and safety vest can purchase the equipment from Waste Management for $13.50.
J.R. McMahon, the county’s Road and Bridge Department director, told county commissioners Wednesday, May 20, that individuals were not required to purchase the protective equipment in the past because it was reusable. He said each individual now must have their own hard hat and safety vest because the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic no longer makes it possible to share items.
McMahon said signs will be posted at the entrance of the transfer station, by the entrance gate, to inform users of the PPE requirement and that the protective gear can be purchased from Waste Management.
Users are asked to separate loads into the following categories:
- Brush: Tree trimmings, stumps, etc.
- Scrap metal and non-Freon appliances: Including tin, mowers, appliances (washers, stoves) and any other all metal items.
- All other trash: Anything not included in the above categories — such as household trash, microwaves, furniture.
Limitations and fees
- 4,000 pounds is the maximum load per resident; one load per resident; once weight limit is reached normal pricing will commence.
- Tarp all loads. A $10 fee will be assessed to loads that are not in compliance.
- Freon appliances are $52.62 per appliance.
- Tire prices are: 16.5 inches or less, $5.88 per tire; 17 to 24 inches, $8.16 per tire; 25 inches or greater, $12.90 per tire.
- No contractor or commercial loads will be allowed.
Waste Management said it reserves the right to make a final determination on all materials, including fee assessment, rejections of loads and other considerations.
Hazardous household waste cannot be disposed of at the transfer station. For more information on disposal of hazardous household waste, contact Miami County Household Waste at 913-294-9578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.