OSAWATOMIE – Char Schmidt released the knife and watched it rotate end over end until it hit a wooden target with a clunk. Steve Swift squinted at the target several paces away where the knife had split a playing card in the center.
It was the Arlington, Neb., woman’s first throw with the big hunting knife on a rainy afternoon at the annual Freedom Festival in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“You guys better not mess with her,” Swift said to a group of men watching the knife and tomahawk throwing exhibition being put on by the Marais des Cygnes Plainsmen, one of the mountain man groups at the festival.
Freedom Festival annually brings the region’s Civil War/Border War history to life with battle reenactments, period demonstrations and presenters like Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of Florella Adair, John Brown’s half-sister. She talked about her ancestors during her presentation, “Florella Brown Adair: Living in the Shadow of John Brown,” as a light rain drummed on a tent an audience had gathered under at noon Saturday.
At the throwing exhibition, Schmidt stepped back to let the next spectator have a go at the knives. She was not a member of the Plainsmen group, but was adorned in a dress and hat from the period. She and a friend like to attend reenactments throughout the region. Schmidt said she was looking forward to a three-day reenactment called Civil War Days coming up in October at Columbus, Ky., which concludes with a Southern ball.
“I have a Southern ball gown that I’m looking forward to wearing,” Schmidt said.
Plainsmen Swift, a Wellsville area man, was demonstrating the art of knife throwing to Stephen Edwards of the small central Kansas community of Galva. Nearby, Eagle Eye (Chris Burgess) was showing how he got his name by sticking a tomahawk in another wooden target a few paces away.
Edwards and his wife, Annette, were making a return trip to the festival after attending last year for the first time.
“We like the reenactments,” Annette Edwards said.
The couple had just watched the reenactment of the Battle of Middle Creek fought in August 1856 in Linn County.
After the reenactment, Bob Green sat atop his horse Ringo as a few of the spectators gathered around. Green had just led the Kansas Free-State contingent against pro-slavery forces that reluctantly withdrew to fight another day.
Green, of Polo, Mo., said 23-year-old Ringo is the best horse he has ever had. Green has ridden Ringo in more than 200 battle reenactments, such as the one that had just played out in John Brown Memorial Park.
Olivia Schwer smiled as she stepped forward to pet Ringo’s nose.
Fred Tressler, of northwest Indiana, took out his phone to record the exchange between Ringo and his young granddaughter from Olathe.
Tressler said he wrote his college thesis at Purdue University on John Brown.
“It’s important for kids to learn about the significance of this time in our country’s history,” Tressler said.
Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, said in a Facebook post that the second day of the festival scheduled to take place Sunday has been cancelled due to the inclement weather.
