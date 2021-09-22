OSAWATOMIE — The sound of cannons could be heard for blocks.
Or at least next door at Lynn Dickey Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The announcer of the varsity football game being played between Osawatomie and Burlington at the stadium could be heard telling the crowd not to be alarmed. The boom they heard was cannon fire in John Brown Memorial Park.
“That’s the sound of freedom,” the announcer said.
The Freedom Festival had made its return.
The Third Kansas Light Artillery was providing a demonstration of the cannon’s firing power midday as the crowd at the stadium could be heard cheering whenever a great play was made.
Reenactor Roy Lafferty would later say that the Third Kansas Light Artillery was initially a cavalry unit until it captured some Mexican cannons from Confederate forces. The cavalry unit morphed into an artillery unit, and the cannons still bore the markings of the Confederacy.
After a one-year hiatus, the Freedom Festival made its return Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie.
Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, provided festival goers with a wealth of knowledge about the guerrilla warfare being waged during the Border War that frequently put Osawatomie and its residents in peril.
The Flint Hills Outlaws entertained the audience with their Old West gunfights.
So did other reenactors who recreated the Battle of Osawatomie on the actual battle site that is now John Brown Memorial Park.
The battle drew the largest crowd of the day. Festival goers pulled out their phones to video the spectacle as little ones covered their ears when the cannons roared. One spectator said he jumped about five feet when the cannons fired for the first time.
Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of Florella Brown Adair, presented “Florella Brown Adair, Living in the Shadow of John Brown.” Kerry Altenbrand followed later with his portrayal of John Brown. Both Buster and Altenbrand provided great insight into the harsh realities of the time period in the Kansas Territory as abolitionists and pro slavery forces clashed over whether Kansas would gain statehood as a free state or a slave state.
Magpie, the nationally known, awarding winning folk music duo of Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino, performed their “John Brown Cycle” of folk songs that told the story of John Brown’s life and abolitionist crusade to close out Saturday’s activities.
The festival was to continue Sunday afternoon with more music and reenactments.
Atwater said he was glad for the festival’s return. Though the crowd was smaller than usual, it was better than no sound in the park when the cannons were silent in 2020.
