OSAWATOMIE — The history of the Border War is about to repeat itself — only this time it will be in an entertaining and educational way at John Brown Memorial Park.
The annual Freedom Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The park is located at Main and 10th streets in Osawatomie.
Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, said Freedom Festival is an event for the whole family designed to entertain and educate attendees about the Border/Civil War in Kansas.
Freedom Festival will feature Civil War reenactors and other historic reenactors who will not only reenact combat during the Border War/Civil War but also portray historic figures from that time.
Atwater said all three branches, cavalry, infantry and artillery, will be represented in reenactments.
“We will have two cannons, and possibly a third cannon,” Atwater said.
SATURDAY, Sept. 18
10 a.m. — The Paola American Legion will perform a POW MIA memorial ceremony.
11 a.m. — Reenactors will put on a weapons and drill demonstration.
Noon — Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of Florella Brown Adair will present, “Florella Brown Adair, Living in the Shadow of John Brown”.
1 p.m. — Pottawatomi Rifles reenactors will give a presentation on the guerrilla war in Kansas Territory.
2 p.m. — The Flint Hills Outlaws will reenact gunfights.
3 p.m. — Kerry Altenbrand will portray John Brown.
4 p.m. — Reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie.
4:30 p.m. — Magpie, folk music duo of Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino, will perform their “John Brown Cycle” of folk songs that tell the story of John Brown’s life and abolitionist crusade.
SUNDAY, Sept. 19
Noon — The Band of Oz will perform.
1 p.m. — Reenactment of a typical battle between Union troops and Confederate guerrilla forces.
2 p.m. — Pottawatomi Rifles will reprise their Saturday presentation.
3 p.m. — Springleaf will take the stage to perform traditional Ozarks and frontier folk music.
4 p.m. — The Flint Hills Outlaws will reenact gunfights.
Paula’s International Cuisine Food Truck will be serving food and the First Presbyterian Church of Osawatomie will be serving desserts during the festival. Artists and crafters will be selling their creations at the festival.
In addition, the Osawatomie Public Library will have children’s activities, and the Osawatomie High School FFA will have a petting zoo.
Atwater said he is looking forward to getting the festival back on track.
“The Freedom Festival is a good place to come and learn and be entertained at the same time,” Atwater said. “It’s a good time for families.”
