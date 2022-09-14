Reenactors portraying the Third Kansas Light Artillery fire one of their cannons during last year’s Freedom Festival at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie. The 2022 festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, in memorial park.
OSAWATOMIE — The 2022 Freedom Festival will bring history to life this weekend at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie.
The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Freedom Festival will feature reenactments of the Battle of Osawatomie and other reenactments from the pre-Civil War period.
Several speakers will present talks about this historically significant time for Osawatomie and the surrounding region.
The following schedule provides some of the festival’s highlights:
Saturday
10 a.m. — Opening flag ceremony, weapons demonstration, cannon firing.
11 a.m. — Mary Buster, the great-great-granddaughter of John Brown’s half-sister Florella Brown Adair, will discuss family history that cannot be found in history books. Buster also will give tours of the Adair Cabin during the festival.
Noon — The Band of Oz will perform.
1 p.m. — Jim Peters, University of Kansas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Director Emeritus, will discuss the Underground Railroad.
2 p.m. — Crooked River Posse will reenact a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene.
3 p.m. — Kerry Altenbernd will present a first-person narrative of John Brown.
4 p.m. — Reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie.
In addition Saturday, the Freedom Festival Artisan Fair and Craft Show in John Brown Memorial Park will feature such attractions as the Heartland Art Guild, Tom and Cheri McDonald woodworking and wool spinning, Don and Barbara Bland leathercraft and original art, basket weaving with Dianne Ventura, fiber spinners and weavers with Mary Limpus, cast iron cooking with Osawatomie Boy Scouts, and Dale Bratton’s handmade wooden toys.
Sunday
Noon — Crooked River Posse will reenact a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene.
1 p.m. — Civil War battle reenactment.
2 p.m. — Flint Hills Outlaws and Crooked River Posse will reenact a gunfight.
3 p.m. — Shortleaf Band will perform “Mountain Music.”
The festival also will feature musicians performing frontier and folk music, and hungry festivalgoers will find food for sale.
Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, provides interesting facts about this period in Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s history as he talks with festivalgoers throughout the weekend.
“Visitors travel to Miami County and Osawatomie from all over the nation and the world to see Miami County’s and Osawatomie’s Border/Civil War-era historic sites,” Atwater wrote in his Aug. 3 column. “The Freedom Festival will bring that history to life.”
