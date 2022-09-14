220914_mr_freedom_festival_01

Reenactors portraying the Third Kansas Light Artillery fire one of their cannons during last year’s Freedom Festival at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie. The 2022 festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, in memorial park.

File photo

OSAWATOMIE — The 2022 Freedom Festival will bring history to life this weekend at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

