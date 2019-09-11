190911_mr_brf_freedom_01

Abolitionist guerrilla fighters in Osawatomie and pro-slavery advocates exchange gunfire during the reenactment of the Battle of New Georgia during the 2018 Freedom Festival at John Brown Memorial Park. This year's festival is set for Sept. 21-22 in the park.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE – Residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear cannon fire in John Brown Memorial Park.

The community’s annual Freedom Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. The living history event is designed to recapture the Border War/Civil War era and will feature a reenactment of a Civil War battle between Union troops and Confederate partisans at 1 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the festival’s Facebook page.

Freedom Festival's Civil War Reenactments, the sound of cannon and gunfire will emanate from John Brown Memorial Park at various times from Sept. 20 through Sept. 22, festival organizers said.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.