OSAWATOMIE – Residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear cannon fire in John Brown Memorial Park.
The community’s annual Freedom Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. The living history event is designed to recapture the Border War/Civil War era and will feature a reenactment of a Civil War battle between Union troops and Confederate partisans at 1 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the festival’s Facebook page.
Freedom Festival's Civil War Reenactments, the sound of cannon and gunfire will emanate from John Brown Memorial Park at various times from Sept. 20 through Sept. 22, festival organizers said.
