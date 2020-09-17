OSAWATOMIE - Freedom Festival, originally slated for this weekend at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was to start Saturday, Sept. 19.
The festival is slated to return Sept. 18-19 in 2021, said Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, located in John Brown Memorial Park.
The festival's cancellation was first announced in March, but Atwater said he continues to hear from individuals who think it is still taking place.
The annual festival is known throughout the region for featuring battle reenactments, historical depictions and other activities that provide a window into the region's Civil War/Board War history. It typically attracts hundreds of people to the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.