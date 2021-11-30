PAOLA — Local families needing a little help this holiday season have until Friday, Dec. 3, to submit an application for the Miami County Cops for Tots Angel Tree program.
The angel tree has been an annual tradition for Miami County Cops For Tots, which provides Christmas gifts for local children in need.
This year, the tree is located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office at 209 S. Pearl St.
From its branches hang paper “angels” featuring the name of a local child in need, along with a gift idea.
Families in need of assistance are asked to apply as soon as possible. Applications can be printed off the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops For Tots Facebook page, and they are due by Friday, Dec. 3. Late applications will not be accepted.
Eligibility information, including household income requirements, are listed on the application forms. The program is only for Miami County residents.
Adopted angels and their gifts are due back at the sheriff’s office by Friday, Dec. 10.
Presents and a holiday meal will be delivered to the angels on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Cops for Tots Chair Barb Fisher said Monday, Nov. 29, that the program has only received 120 angels so far, which is down from previous years.
The angel tree was displayed during Paola’s tree lighting celebration Friday, Nov. 26, on Park Square, and several angels were adopted by community members.
Fisher said there are still angels available for adoption on the tree at the sheriff’s office.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis.
The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
