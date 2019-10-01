PAOLA — When 14-year-old Annabelle Shaw takes her dog Baxter out to Lake Miola to play, it doesn’t take long for her imagination to start running wild along with the Boston Terrier.
Visions of a dog park featuring fencing, water fountains, play areas, toys and more have prompted Annabelle to spearhead a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $40,000 for the canine amenity.
Annabelle began dreaming of an off-leash dog park in Paola earlier this year after being inspired by all of the dog parks she visited while traveling across the country with her mother, Alexis, and brother, Gavin.
When Annabelle first proposed the idea to the Paola City Council in April, the suggested location was next to the Paola Community Garden along Industrial Park Drive.
Council members and city officials were impressed with the idea, but the location wasn’t a good fit because the land in the city’s industrial park is planned to be used for industrial purposes once it can be successfully developed.
The new proposed location is at Lake Miola, and the city has already given Annabelle the green light to build the dog park on a large grassy area south of the parking lot near the boat ramp on the southwest portion of the lake. The indented land, which is the site of the old fish hatchery pond, is about the size of a football field. Restrooms are already located nearby.
Annabelle has since worked with the city to establish a task force dedicated to the dog park, as well as create a city fund to collect community donations for the attraction.
“Mayor Artie (Stuteville) and Jay (Wieland) have been super helpful,” Annabelle said. “I really appreciate the help from everybody with the city.”
The dog park task force members are hoping the community will step up and support the project, similar to the way the community helped fund the construction of Paola Pathways trails at Wallace Park and Lake Miola.
Annabelle and her fellow volunteers have already raised more than $1,000 through sponsorships, T-shirt sales and collecting donations over the summer at a booth at the Paola Farmers Market.
The group has also received donations of talent from Paola High School graduates Maddie Armbruster and Hannah Kinaman. Armbruster, who is studying architecture at Kansas State University, helped design the dog park. Kinaman, who is a graphic artist, designed the dog park logo for the T-shirts.
Annabelle knows she is a long way from her fundraising goal, but she said construction can begin on a basic level as soon as the task force raises $21,000 for the 1,200-foot perimeter fence. The current plans call for a chain-link fence with a black epoxy coating, similar to what is around the Paola Family Pool.
Eventually, Annabelle would like the dog park to also feature water fountains inside the fence for the dogs and outside for people utilizing the nearby Paola Pathways trails. She’d also like the dog park to feature some interesting amenities for the dogs, such as a hill for them to play king of the hill on.
Other possible additions after the initial construction include a second entrance to the dog park and handicap-accessible ramps.
Community members or businesses can help fund the fence one piece at a time by donating a minimum of $100 to sponsor a section of the fence that will feature a memorial paw print to attach to the fence panel.
Task force members also plan to conduct a Facebook auction and raffle.
For more information about the fundraising efforts, visit the Paola Dog Park Facebook page.
During a recent play session with Baxter at the proposed dog park site, Annabelle took a moment to look out at the beautiful view of Lake Miola and ponder what the future may hold for her dream.
“I think it would be really cool to have it out here,” she said.
