Incumbent Danny Gallagher will face challenger Keith Diediker in the Aug. 2 primary for the Miami County Commission District 5 seat.
Both candidates are Paola Republicans.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Danny Gallagher
Age: 57
Occupation: Owner — Operator Family Farm, County Commissioner for 12 years
Family: Danny has been married to Teri for 33 years. Danny and Teri have nine grown children and currently 19 grandchildren with most of them living in Miami County.
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
As “Your” County Commissioner, I am always working to make Miami County a great and safer place to live. I along with the other commissioners have converted 85 miles of gravel roads to blacktop, added two ambulances including a new ambulance station in Hillsdale, built a new jail and sheriff headquarters, and replaced 14 bridges and numerous culverts. I always return phone calls and always have a listening ear and I am always open to “YOUR” ideas to help make Miami County the best it can be.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is the Miami County Residents. Keeping our county a safe place to live by ensuring we maintain a well-funded sheriff’s, ambulance, and fire departments, and keeping the roads as safe as possible. The expansion of K68 highway from 2 lane to 4 lane has been a high priority and construction has begun.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving that goal?
I totally support the concept of being revenue neutral for 2023 and we were able to accomplish this goal! This means that the county will not tax a penny more than in 2022. Therefore, a resident’s property tax paid to the county will likely be the same or lower in 2023 than in 2022.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
As a farmer and living in the rural area all my life, I think most residents love the rural life because it is quiet and peaceful, yet close enough to our local towns and the city. I want to keep it that way as much as possible. We need to protect all our water sources in the county from soil erosion and contaminants by using buffer strips and grass waterways to filter out these pollutants. Being self-employed, I am very business friendly. However, it is extremely important to me to keep a healthy balance between promoting new businesses and preserving our rural community.
What do you think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Miami County’s greatest strength is the good people that live here. As a whole, residents are very friendly and cordial. Whenever somebody needs help, it seems there usually is an outpouring from the community. I have a large family and most of them have chosen to make their home here in Miami County.
My greatest concern is the out-of-control inflation that is hurting everyone, especially young families. The continued rise of gas prices are causing us all to re-budget and rethink how to keep our monthly expenses as low as possible. For Miami County, the cost of fuel to run the rock trucks, road graders, ambulances and sheriff’s vehicles is greatly eating into our budgets.
Name: Keith Diediker
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired from Miami County Highway Department after 33 years.
Family: Lifetime Miami County resident and married to Edie Diediker for 37 years.
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I retired after working for 33 years from the Miami County Road & Bridge Department. While I was there, I saw some things that could be changed to save money and lower the budget. We need more maintenance on the existing roads before we create new paved roads. I feel the county can operate on a lower budget if they put their “Needs List” over their “Want List.” I feel it is time for some new ideas for Miami County. I know the voters are tired of high taxes and I am wanting to freeze taxes and lower the mill levy.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority would be and always will be to keep taxes low. Another item would be to keep development closer to the cities. That is where the basic necessities are located. The county roads are not equipped for large truck traffic. We also need to keep warehouses out of the rural areas. And as always, we need more better-quality gravel on our roads.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving that goal?
I support being Revenue-Neutral and also finding a way to lower our tax bill. Wouldn’t it be nice to see a tax bill that was lower than last year and still get projects done? To achieve that goal, we do not need to be something that we are not. We are a rural farming community with gravel roads, crops and livestock. We cannot afford to have new asphalt roads everywhere. I understand that some roads need to be paved, but only if they are connecting to another major road for traffic flow. Another concern of mine is our Dust Control program.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
We need to control the building of businesses closer to the cities. That is where they have better infrastructure to handle the demands. They have better fiber optics, water, cell towers, electric and everything else a business would need. To keep the county’s rural setting, all new subdivisions should only be developed on or near an existing blacktop road. The county should not have to build or maintain a new asphalt road for subdivisions. As far as the Hillsdale Lake Watershed, we all should be mindful of what we do could have devastating effects. We need to protect all of our water resources, not just the Hillsdale Watershed District.
What do you think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest areas of concern?
Miami County’s greatest strengths are by being a rural community. We have citizens who like to have peace and quiet in the evening so they can relax. Our strengths are determined by our quality of life in Miami County and I will do the best I can to fulfill that goal. Our greatest area of concern is our high property taxes. We need to be able to function as a county without asking the taxpayers to pay more every year. We need to be true to ourselves and appreciate what Miami County has to offer. A rural community with great citizens who just want to live and thrive.
